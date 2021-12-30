ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

Harwich Issues Mask Update for Town Facilities

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH – A general mask advisory for all indoor spaces as well as a face coverings requirement in public town buildings will go into effect Thursday, December 30 in the Town of Harwich. Town Health Director Kathleen O’Neill told the board of health that several other towns,...

whdh.com

More Mass. towns cancel classes Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Numerous school districts across Massachusetts have canceled classes Monday due to concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases. Brookline, Lawrence, Randolph and Wareham all announced they would not have classes Monday. Previously, Cambridge, Lexington and Burlington had canceled classes. Other schools are opening on a delay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caledonian Record-News

Selectmen Mandate Mask Use In Town Office

WEST BURKE — Select board members agreed to mandate mask use in the town office during their monthly meeting on Monday. One month after quickly deciding they would not issue a town-wide mask mandate, the three-member board said they would make the single location mandate for the comfort and safety of the people who work there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cityofmhk.com

City Modifies Mask Requirement for Indoor City-operated Facilities

(MANHATTAN, KS - January 3, 2022) Beginning Monday, January 3, 2022, visitors will no longer be required to wear masks when inside City-operated facilities, except when entering secure, staff-only areas where mask required signage is present. To protect the workforce and maintain programs and services, City employees are still required to wear masks that cover their mouth and nose when inside all areas of indoor City-operated facilities. The decision to modify the mask policy for City facilities was made by City Manager Ron Fehr.   
MANHATTAN, KS
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key re-establishes COVID-19 precautions at town facilities

Longboat Key has reimplemented many of its COVID-19 restrictions to start the new year with the recent spread of the Omicron variant. The policies took effect on Monday. “We’ve tried to be flexible based on the actual circumstances when we’ve made decisions about precautions and restrictions, and we watch the data in a number of different ways,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Cape Gazette

Beebe facilities update visitor policies, restrictions

Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitor restrictions as of Jan. 1, to allow inpatients to have one well visitor per day from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. This visitor may not rotate throughout the day. All visitors will be required to wear a surgical...
LEWES, DE
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have Mask Mandates In Place As COVID Cases Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread. The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules: Acton Amherst Arlington Ashfield Bedford Belchertown Belmont Billerica Boston Boxford Brookline Buckland Cambridge Canton Carlisle Charlemont Chelsea Concord Conway Danvers Eastham Easthampton Essex Georgetown Gill Granby Greenfield Hadley Hamilton Heath Lancaster Lawrence Lee Lenox Lexington Lincoln Littleton Lowell Lynn Manchester-By-The-Sea Marblehead Martha’s Vineyard Medford Montague Newburyport Newton Northampton Orange Peabody Pittsfield Plymouth Provincetown Rowe Salem Sharon Shrewsbury Somerville South Hadley Stockbridge Sudbury Swampscott Waltham Watertown Wellfleet West Boylston Westfield Westford Winchester Worcester
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Another Mass. city brings back indoor mask mandate in effort to curb COVID-19 surge

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The list of Massachusetts communities opting to bring back indoor mask mandates continues to grow as the omicron variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Beginning Jan. 1, Lawrence will again start requiring people to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, including retail establishments,...
capecod.com

COVID Cases Climb Cape-Wide, Hospitalizations Remain Flat

FALMOUTH – COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise region-wide as the holiday season winds down. The latest figures from state health officials put Barnstable County’s 14-day positivity rate at 9.45 percent, higher than the statewide 14-day average of 7.74 percent. Despite the increase in cases, COVID hospitalizations at...
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Insane lines and long waits: COVID tests in high demand but vulnerable residents in Springfield, Worcester may have other free options

UPDATE: As of Thursday, Springfield officials said the city exhausted all of its COVID test kits. The story has been updated to reflect this. Staff began arriving at 7 a.m. at the Mercantile Center in Worcester on Thursday morning for the latest free COVID-19 testing through UMass Memorial Health. While testing was set to begin at 8:30 a.m., about 150 people were already waiting, one employee said.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Business Journal

Downtown Worcester restaurant closes for a week amid COVID spike

Popular downtown Worcester restaurant Armsby Abbey will close until Jan. 5, ownership announced on Facebook on Wednesday. The short post said the closure was a precautionary measure related to rising health and safety concerns. The closure was first reported by local social media provider The016.com. The restaurant previously closed in...
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Town of Groton Implements Town-Wide Indoor Mask Mandate

The town of Groton has a town-wide indoor mask mandate as of today because of the high COVID-19 infection rate. A statement on the town website said the Town of Groton is implementing an indoor mask mandate within the Town of Groton outside of the City of Groton and Groton Long Point, which are separate municipal entities with their own authority.
GROTON, CT
sanjuanjournal.com

Town issues water rationing order

Submitted by The Town of Friday Harbor. The Town of Friday Harbor has noted that water levels in the water storage tanks in Town are dangerously low and the Town is therefore imposing an immediate water rationing order and may later need to initiate planned service outages to maintain service. We have no indication that there are major leaks in the distribution line to town or from our mains within town. It is believed that the majority of the water loss currently is as a result of broken pipes in homes and businesses. The Town Water Plant is running at full capacity and is unable to keep up with the water loss we are experiencing.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
NBC Connecticut

Cromwell Reinstates Mask Mandate For Town Buildings

The town of Cromwell is requiring that people wear masks in all town buildings starting Tuesday. The mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Town officials said there will be notices posted at all entrances of town hall, the library and the police department. Staff is also being...
CROMWELL, CT
The Bergen Record

Towns bring back mask mandates + more on the COVID spike

After breaking the record for COVID infections four days in a row, the number of people newly diagnosed Monday and Tuesday dipped back down to 8,831 and 11,889. The record-breaking holiday weekend streak was a result of both a record number of tests and positive results due to Christmas travel, holiday gatherings and the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
NEWARK, NJ
hamlethub.com

All Westport Town Buildings Will Require Masks for Staff and Visitors as of December 27

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker issued the following update today:. Westport’s COVID-19 Emergency Management Team is tracking and assessing transmission rates in Westport, the State of Connecticut and the nation, specifically as they relate to the Covid-19 Delta and Omicron variants. After consideration and consultation with health officials and municipal...
CONNECTICUT STATE

