SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a frigid start yesterday we were able to get our temperatures to rebound back into the upper 40s thanks to lots of sunshine across the region. We are tracking a similar forecast for Tuesday where temperatures will again be below freezing this morning before rebounding into the upper 50s later this afternoon. We are tracking even milder temperatures Wednesday before our next strong cold front will sweep through the region Thursday bringing another blast of cold air with another likely freeze on Friday. Expect highs to rebound over the weekend, but also for rain chances to increase as storms develop ahead of a possible front moving through Sunday afternoon.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO