ArtsHub Virtual Summit: “How To Recover and Thrive” provides support to artists and businesses in the Western Massachusetts creative economy, Jan. 10-14. The summit welcomes emerging and established artists, performers, arts managers, and those in creative fields to join in a week-long series of virtual interactive workshops, training, and networking sessions. The ArtsHub Virtual Summit is designed to provide tools to help those working in creative fields recover from the disruption created by the pandemic and learn how to position their business to thrive as the economy recovers. Sessions with guest speakers are daily at 10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. For a schedule of programs, visit www.umass.edu/aes/artshub.

