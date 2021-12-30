ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What did I learn in 2021? A lot can go wrong, but humor, how-to videos and plants can help

By Connie Schultz, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

As a born worrier, I can’t get excited about the New Year. We have no idea what’s coming, but a lot of new things are bound to go wrong.

If you’re silently judging me right now, I want you to know my mother always said I was the one born with the happy gene. We’re all complicated, my friends.

To ease the transition and focus on the positive, I made a list of what I’ve learned in the year we’re about to leave behind. Wow, 2021: You’ve made me so much wiser.

For example, I did not know there are YouTube videos to help you figure out how to change the battery in your car fob.

Back up: I didn’t know the battery in one’s car fob could die.

Back up a bit more: I didn’t even know the car fob had a battery. Is there no magic left in the world?

Trust hair dye, vaccines (all of them)

Before turning to YouTube, I had asked for help from my friend Sue. She knows more than I do about pretty much everything and is not as humble as she could be about that fact of our relationship. But the car fob threw her, and disclosing this in a column for USA TODAY does not mean I’m enjoying this lapse in her expertise. (I may have written something about this on her birthday cake.)

Anyway, we were sitting across from each other at my coffee table, staring at the disassembled fob’s parts – so many pieces! – with our eyeglasses sliding down our noses when Sue said, “Let’s check YouTube.” We found a very serious fellow who walked us through the steps, but our favorite was the guy trying to replace the battery while standing in a Home Depot aisle and swearing every time he dropped another piece on the floor.

The CDC recommends that healthy adults age 50 and older get their two-shot shingles vaccine. Hailshadow, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another thing I learned this year is that gray hair on a woman’s head is a mantle of courage. So many pandemic posts of women’s hair slowly morphing from hair dye into shades ranging from halos of snow white to tresses of sea salt and peppercorn. So very gorgeous. So very not me.

If we were to name the color of my roots, they started as Help Wanted and quickly progressed to Encroaching Despair.

I helped develop COVID-19 vaccine. Let's start listening to the unvaccinated.

Some of those lucky, newly gray women were so infused with a sense of hair heroics that they tried to recruit me to their ranks. Lots of emails with subject lines reading, “It’s time” and “Your hair.” My personal favorite: “FIND YOUR COURAGE CONNIE. YOU OWE US.” Yes, yell at me. It works so well.

As I wrote earlier this year , for a few unfortunate months I resorted to dying my hair at home. I learned that “chestnut brown” means red and “warm” is Snow White black. As soon as I was fully vaccinated, I returned to the hair salon weak-kneed with gratitude. If you think that makes me a coward, I’d like to send you some of my reader mail from people who are threatening me for saying horse medicine is meant for horses.

I’ll say it again: You are not Seabiscuit. Get vaccinated.

And now a word about shingles: Holy. Hell.

My doctor says she sees this a lot: A person is finally able to relax after enduring a period of intense stress, and shingles comes calling. In my case, I was finally fully COVID vaccinated and on a flight to visit my daughter and her family for the first time in 16 months.

I’ll spare you the details of my inflamed scalp and ignited eyebrow. What I learned is that people over 50 are advised to get their two-shot shingles vaccine for a reason: It’s called shingles .

Goodbye, 2021, I said to the plants

A couple other lessons from 2021:

If you’re going to work on a jigsaw puzzle, set it up on a table you won’t need for the next eight months. Definitely don’t scatter 1,000 pieces on your desktop and tell yourself you’ll finish it by dinner.

I spent Christmas alone with COVID. I hope next year goes better

If you are married and your home goes from five to 57 plants over the course of a pandemic, it’s best to talk to them – and you must talk to them – when your spouse is not within earshot. I’m not going to get into how I know this, except to say that some people really don’t understand how nature works and no, I am not talking to myself.

Oh, one more thing: If you reinforce the bottom of your fence to make sure your two rescue dogs can’t escape, it’s not going to go well for the next squirrel who drops in. To quote my husband: “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!”

Farewell, 2021. You had your moments.

Connie Schultz is a columnist for USA TODAY. She is a Pulitzer Prize winner whose novel, " The Daughters of Erietown ," is a New York Times bestseller. Reach her at CSchultz@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ConnieSchultz

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What did I learn in 2021? A lot can go wrong, but humor, how-to videos and plants can help

Comments / 1

