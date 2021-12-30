ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen shares slump after Samsung Biologics denial of buyout report

By Steve Goldstein
 5 days ago
Biogen (biib) shares slumped 5% in early premarket action after Samsung Biologics (KR:207940) called a media report it was about to buy the U.S. company "not true." The brief statement didn't elaborate on what was inaccurate about the Korean Economic Daily report which said Biogen could be purchased for about $42 billion, which boosted the Alzheimer drug maker stock by 9% on Wednesday.

