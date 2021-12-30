ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. the Nissan Sentra—which is better?

By Abigail Bassett
The 2022 Toyota (TM) Corolla and the 2022 Nissan (NSANY) Sentra are two longstanding rivals in the compact sedan arena. Here’s how they compare.

2022 Toyota Corolla https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsjUM_0dYwvXS000

2022 Toyota Corolla starting price: $20,075

Above average: Reputation for reliability; numerous safety features; optional powertrains including a hybrid; both sedan and hatchback body styles.

Below average: CVT transmission; small trunk; tight rear seat.

Consensus: Reliable, safe, and offered as both a sedan and a hatchback, the 2022 Toyota Corolla is a rock-solid choice for a compact. It’s not the most exciting thing to drive, however, and front-wheel drive is the only option.

2022 Nissan Sentra

2022 Nissan Sentra starting price: $19,510

Above average: Comfortable cabin; good standard equipment; pleasant driving experience.

Below average: Power; one engine choice; only available in sedan form; CVT transmission; thick rear pillars impede outward vision.

Consensus: A stylish compact sedan, the 2022 Nissan Sentra is comfortable and well-equipped, with good standard driver-assistance features. Only a single engine is available, and the Sentra isn’t terribly fun to drive.

Corolla vs. Sentra: comfort or choice

Toyota Corolla

It’s almost hard to imagine a world without the Toyota Corolla, which has been a world-wide bestseller through 12 generations and several decades . It has succeeded by being extremely reliable, spacious, and well-equipped at a reasonable price. It also offers variety, as the 2022 Corolla is also available as a hatchback and a hybrid.

Aside from the hybrid, it features two gas engines: a simple 1.8-liter 4-cylinder, and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder. The base engine gets the Corolla around, but that’s about it. In the upper-trim SE and XSE models, the 2.0-liter is paired with a sport suspension, making the Corolla considerably more lively, although no one would ever mistake it for a sports car. The SE actually has an optional 6-speed manual for more involved driving.

Inside, the sedan provides a respectable 34.8 inches of legroom in the back as well as 13.1 cubic feet of cargo space. The hatchback is down considerably on rear-seat space, with a mere 29.9 inches of rear legroom. The dash is tidy and clean, and the materials are perfectly pleasant. Cloth seats are standard, with simulated leather in the top XLE trim.

Standard features include Apple (AAPL) CarPlay and Android Auto integration as well as Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and a 7-inch touchscreen. Safety features are excellent and include 10 airbags, forward-collision warning with automatic braking, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Nissan Sentra

In the world of compact sedans, the 2022 Nissan Sentra is a bit of an also-ran. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with the Sentra, which is comfortable and perfectly pleasant. But the segment is a fierce one, and many better choices are available.

The biggest drawback is the sole engine choice, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder making a mere 149 horsepower and driving the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Power is adequate, but that’s about it. The ride is comfortable and compliant, however, with the Sentra boasting a sophisticated rear suspension.

Things are better inside, with a roomy and comfortable cabin. The legroom is ample and materials are good, with base cloth upholstery ranging up to simulated or real leather on the higher trims. Trunk space is also respectable. A thick rear pillar impedes rear visibility, although blind-spot monitoring comes standard.

Considering its under-$20,000 price point, standard features in Sentra are impressive. All trims include Nissan’s safety suite known as Safety Shield 360, which includes forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear automatic emergency braking. A 7-inch touchscreen comes with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, Bluetooth, four speakers, and two USB ports. It’s worth noting that the base trim also comes with rear drum brakes, although discs are standard on the higher trims.

Similarities

Front-drive; 4-cylinder power; base fuel economy; NHTSA 5-star safety ratings.

2022 Toyota Corolla advantages

Optional hatchback; optional hybrid; better resale; better reliability.

2022 Nissan Sentra advantages

Starting price; more cargo space; more passenger space.

Which one is right for me?

For just over $20,000, the 2022 Toyota Corolla is a reliable and practical sedan (or hatchback) offering a couple of different engines including a fuel-efficient hybrid.

While it’s not as fun to drive, the 2022 Nissan Sentra is roomy, comfortable, and has a good-sized trunk for your stuff. It also has some of the best seats in the business.

Compare the specs:

2022 Toyota Corolla 2022 Nissan Sentra
Popular Powertrains :

Engine 1.8-liter I4 2.0-liter I4
Horsepower 139 hp @ 6,100 rpm 149 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque 126 lb-ft @ 3,900 rpm 146 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Transmission CVT CVT
Fuel Economy 33 mpg (30 city/38 hwy) 33 mpg (29 city/39 hwy)
Also Available 2.0-liter I4; 1.8-liter I4 hybrid; 6-speed manual n/a
Specs :

Basic warranty 3 years/ 36,000 miles 3 years/36,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty 5 years/ 60,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles
NHTSA Overall Safety Rating 5 stars 5 stars
Max Seating Capacity 5 5
Wheelbase 106.3 inches 106.8 inches
Overall Length 182.3 inches 182.7 inches
Width 70.1 inches 71.5 inches
Height 56.5 inches 56.9 inches
Turning Diameter 35.6 feet 38.1 feet
Headroom, Front 38.3 inches 38.9 inches
Headroom, Rear 37.1 inches 36.7 inches
Legroom, Front 42.0 inches 44.0 inches
Legroom, Rear 34.8 inches 37.4 inches
Shoulder Room, Front 54.0 inches 56.4 inches
Shoulder Room, Rear 51.7 inches 54.5 inches
EPA Passenger Volume 89.0 cubic feet 96.0 cubic feet
EPA Cargo Volume 13.1 cubic feet 14.3 cubic feet

This story originally ran on KBB.com .

Community Policy