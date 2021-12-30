ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Little things make a difference 123021

By Rev. John Friedlund
Clarion News
 5 days ago

Many years ago I was sitting at my desk and I had an epiphany that's what I call it anyhow. Sitting there in my office, it occurred to me that there are over seven billion people in the world and almost all of them have no idea who I...

www.theclarionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
psychologytoday.com

How Being Widowed Is Different from Being Divorced

Loss of a spouse by death is very different from loss of a spouse by abandonment. There are no ceremonies to mark the divorce turning point in life. Perhaps we need to develop divorce funerals to acknowledge the loss. A client whose husband left after 40 years of an enchanted...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
geneticliteracyproject.org

How new advances in archaeology are illuminating mysteries of the Hebrew Bible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Far from any city, ancient or modern, Timna is illuminating the time of the Hebrew Bible—and showing just how much can...
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com

Wanted: Local parents looking to make a difference

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking to make a difference in the new year, why not consider becoming a foster parent?. There’s a need for them in Trumbull County and you’d be able to make a big difference, like Jordan Biel and his wife who have four biological daughters and foster an almost 2-year-old son.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
coastalpoint.com

One person can, and did, make a real difference

File this one under, “Things that shouldn’t have to happen, but thank God somebody made it happen.”. And when you’re done filing that, change your filing system so things don’t have names that long. You’ll thank me later. Turquoise LeJeune Parker not only has a...
DURHAM, NC
York News-Times

Seeds -- It's the little things

Luke made his way about the house, laughing and seriously deliberating as he considered items to give as a white elephant gift for his eighth grade Christmas party. Then came a few simple words from the kitchen. “It’s the little things,” Luke said, as he placed a single container of microwaveable mac and cheese, a napkin and a disposable spoon in a box wrapped with red and black plaid paper.
RELIGION
Kokomo Tribune

Editorial: Make a difference in the new year

With each new year come new resolutions for many of us. While many of us often resolve — and often fail — to eat better, get more sleep and exercise, how about making a resolution we can actually stick with?. Becoming an organ donor is one of the...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Mic

This year sucked. Here are 50 cheap things to make life a little better in the new year

They don’t call it retail therapy for nothing. Sometimes, spending a little extra on something special just for you really does make you feel better. To be clear, I’m not advocating for anyone to blow their budget on an impulsive purchase they’ll regret down the road, but spending a little on that hoodie you’ve been eyeing or a new piece for your kitchen that will truly make you happy is almost always worth it, especially after the year we just went through.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Upworthy

Video of a man ignoring cues that a woman is uncomfortable is a masterclass in what not to do

Ask a random woman if a man has ever made her question her safety just by talking to her, and chances are you're going to hear an immediate yes. Not all interactions with strangers lead to discomfort, of course, and sometimes it just comes down to basic gut instinct. There are also varying levels of discomfort when men talk to you as a woman, from "Oof, this is awkward" to "I feel creeped out right now" to "I wonder if this guy is a serial killer."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy