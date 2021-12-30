ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

D.C.-area forecast: Damp today with building warmth to welcome the new year

By David Streit
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Don’t be surprised if you’re groggy; this day starts off foggy and soggy. Today: Cloudy, patchy fog, early drizzle. Highs: 53-57 Tonight: Cloudy and calm. Lows: 43-47 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Brief warm up before the big drop!

Strong southerly winds will send temperatures soaring into the upper 40s ahead of our next cold front. That arrives overnight, sending temperatures tumbling for midweek. As the cold air continues to settle into the area, snow arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We are tracking the latest timeline in the update here! FOX 4 […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Instagram
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy