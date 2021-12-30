Dave Hurst column - A Time When We Need More Light

As we close out another distressing year, I find myself reflecting upon an irony of our Age: The more “enlightened” we become, the less we seem to appreciate the importance of illumination.

It is no coincidence that our brightest holidays come at this time of the year. Since the days of the Ancients, we’ve been finding ever-more effective ways to push back the darkness that can otherwise be so oppressive right now.

Daylight Savings Time ended early on Nov. 7. The Winter Solstice occurred on Dec. 21, marking the time when the North Pole — and, thus, the Northern Hemisphere — was at its farthest position away from the sun. Winter is here.

These are our shortest days and longest nights of the year. Much as the Ancients did, we strive to keep the darkness at bay with festivals, holiday celebrations, decorations and gatherings.

Even as recently as a couple of centuries ago, this annual time was a brutal reality for our forebears, to be feared and endured with fortitude. Their homes were drafty, cold, smoky and dimly lit by their only sources of light: hearth fires, torches, lanterns and candles.

It’s no wonder that full moons were so well-marked and named. They provided rather dramatic relief from the otherwise unrelenting darkness of those long winter nights.

Today, we’ve largely lost touch with darkness’s oppressiveness thanks to our modern infrastructure that lights our homes, our communities and our conveyances. At least that’s true for most of us — but not for Ray Beal.

Ray, a retired pastor and a long-time friend, doesn’t have to imagine what this time was like for our ancestors centuries ago. Because he suffers from a relatively rare genetic condition called “retinitis pigmentosa,” which impairs night and peripheral vision, he brings an Ancient’s acute awareness to this time.

“Today marks an annual celebration for me,” Ray wrote to me in an email on Dec. 21. “It’s the Winter Solstice. From this point on the daylight grows longer.

“I manage to do a lot when the sun shines. At night I’m blind, and mostly confined indoors. So every minute of daylight makes a difference in my outlook.”

Unlike Ray, most of us have lost our sense of appreciation for the light (except, perhaps, during the occasional power outage). We tend to take light for granted. Seasons pass, daylight ebbs and floods, and we go on with our lives, barely noticing how we are affected by the rising tide of darkness.

Last year around this time, I wrote about the light as a reflection upon the darkness of the pandemic. At that time we were experiencing our worst surge (until now), struggling with how to deal with it, and looking forward to a vaccine.

“Light is on the way,” I wrote, failing to perceive that not everyone would see the light in the same way.

This year, we find ourselves in darkness once again with yet-another surge of COVID cases that is surpassing even December, 2020, levels. And we are deeply divided by this; the darkness is feeding fear, confusion, frustration and anger.

But there’s Light — the very same Light that was offered to the Ancients and our ancestors, the Light that we recognize as Emmanuel each Christmas and as Jesus Christ during the remainder of the year.

“The Light has come into the world, and the darkness cannot overcome it,” wrote Ray, paraphrasing the first chapter of the Gospel of John, verses five and nine.

One major problem in our society, these days, is that there are too many sources of “enlightenment.” They are leading us deeper into darkness.

All of us need to rediscover our dislike, our fear of darkness. Illumination is what we need, not enlightenment.

Thankfully, our hemisphere is moving back toward the sun. Now we need to move toward the Light.

To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.