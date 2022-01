BOSTON (CBS) — Air travel during the pandemic is hard enough with long lines and masked flights. Then throw in the surge of Omicron cases, and you’ll find frustrated travelers everywhere you turn at Logan Airport. “Our flight has been delayed twice,” said Addie Green of Vermont, who was trying to get to Mexico for her sister’s wedding. Connor Eubanks was waiting for a ride home after his flight to Kansas City was canceled. “I had to drive over for like two hours. Now I’m waiting for my stepdad to come pick me up again,” he said. “Airline travelers in this country basically have...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO