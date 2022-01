Flipping from different learning styles has affected the learning of college students. The first quarter back on campus after a year of online class has had its ups and downs. Don’t get me wrong, being back in person has been nice being able to actually interact with people in person, but I did not expect this quarter to feel so challenging. The number of times one of my professors would come into class and could just tell how exhausted we were and give us a pep talk of “you guys got this” happened many times throughout the quarter, the first time it happened was about week four.

