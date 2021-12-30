ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The year in photos: Part Two

By John Partipilo
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjXyP_0dYwshVR00

In our second gallery of photographs that defined 2020, we share works by photojournalists John Partipilo and Karen Pulfer Focht on topics including the environment, families with special needs children and immigration issues. While 2021 wasn’t characterized by the same type of demonstrations that marked 2020, the year nonetheless had its share of demonstrations by immigrants — including Afghan residents — rallying for the U.S. government to both protect Afghans who helped the U.S. military during a two-decade long war that ended and to press Afghanistan on human rights issues.

The Lookout stepped up our coverage of environmental issues, as Black Memphians fought to keep an oil pipeline out of their neighborhoods and in Middle Tennesseans, hikers, campers and hunters pushed back on a state plan to sell off a wooded recreational area to create a quail habitat. And devastating tornadoes in West Tennessee and Kentucky, just over the state line, took Partipilo to two of the hardest hit towns to talk with residents and document the damage.

The Tennessee environment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431yvJ_0dYwshVR00

Valero Memphis Refinery billowing smoke. Valero was one of two companies proposing the Byhalia Pipeline, a 40-mile oil conduit that would have gone through historic Black neighborhoods in Memphis. (Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hgswf_0dYwshVR00

John Partipilo photographed Mike O’Neal, a longtime hunter, as he surveyed an expanse of the Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness Area where clearcutting is planned to create quail habitat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvUy7_0dYwshVR00

Will Burton at his father Jerry Burton's home on the road that cuts through his farm. Jerry Burton moved away from the home because the smell was so bad from the chicken barns. (Photo: John Partipilo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23i5Nw_0dYwshVR00

Andrew Byrd at the farm he owns with his wife, Marianne Menefee Byrd, on historic Holly Tree Gap in Williamson County. The Milcrofton Utility District wants to blast a 40-foot cliff into Byrd's property for construction of water tanks. The property includes a portion of the Middle Road, which was built in 1799 as a road for early settlers. Photo: John Partipilo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDyWY_0dYwshVR00

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Bill Cobb had his possessions looted at his home and put up signage to let thieves know there was nothing else to loot. Severe storms, normally experienced in spring, have escalated in winter months over the last few years. Photo by John Partipilo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEf3W_0dYwshVR00

Monica Blankenship on her back patio, with scores of chicken barns rising in the background. A plan by Tyson Foods to build a massive chicken farming operation behind Blankenship’s home is overwhelming nearby residents in unincorporated Madison County with the stench. Senior Reporter Anita Wadhwani and photojournalist John Partipilo spent days in West Tennessee talking with local farmers, contract chicken farmers for Tyson and elected officials.

Tennessee families in need

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IrFL_0dYwshVR00

Joey Doherty, 19, and his mother, Tommi Stephenson, at their Nashville home. Tommi struggled in 2021 with schooling for Joey, who has special needs, as schools cut options for remote education during the COVID pandemic.(Photo: John Partipilo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDqTc_0dYwshVR00

Juana Cecilia, in red, and her family contemplated eviction from the Nashville mobile home park they lived in for over a decade after a developer bought the property and gave residents a short timeline to move. Photo by John Partipilo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJzBG_0dYwshVR00

John Partipilo photographed Drama Bryant, 38, with her brother Jay, 32, on the front porch of their family’s home in Greene County. She is his primary caretaker. Bryant’s entire life has revolved around caring for Jay, who requires 24/7 assistance as a result of congenital conditions that leave him unable to eat, bathe, go the bathroom, speak or walk unassisted. The family has struggled to get assistance from the state they qualify for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkoAo_0dYwshVR00

Fathers get ready to compete in a baby race at a shower hosted at Nashville's Cathedral of Praise by Meharry Medical College in Nashville. The man who dressed the baby first won a prize. Photo by John Partipilo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOolT_0dYwshVR00

Jasmine Worles (right) discusses pregnancy concerns with her doula Miajenell Peake at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, Tennessee January 2021. As a doula, Miajenell will support Jasmine with many aspects of her pregnancy and after delivery. Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht.

One of, if not the, strangest story the Lookout covered in 2021 was the saga of rogue funeral director Reid Van Ness. Van Ness lost his funeral director license in late 2020 but continued to operate, primarily offering his services to immigrant families in Middle Tennessee with promises to send the remains of their loved ones back to their home countries. In many cases, the bodies languished in funeral homes for months and in some cases, were never sent home for burial. Several families have filed lawsuits against Van Ness and the Mexican Consulate warned families against working with him. Dulce Torres Guzman and Anita Wadhwani began covering the story in February and John Partipilo handled photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNzai_0dYwshVR00

Saddler Funeral Home in Lebanon, where Reid Van Ness stored bodies for months at a time. Photo by John Partipilo.

Immigration issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hadkM_0dYwshVR00

Staff at El Hornitos Bakery in Nashville celebrated their seventh year in operation in December knowing they are among the Latino businesses that survived a pandemic that has devastated the community. John Partipilo photographed a baker in motion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aiZC_0dYwshVR00

Children in Nashville during a September rally for human rights in Afghanistan. Memphis has received about 36 Afghan refugees while Nashville has received around 300. Photo by John Partipilo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpRZU_0dYwshVR00

Alex Mutabazi and his family came to Tennessee in 2016 to escape years of strife in the Democratic Republican of Congo. He has founded two Tennessee churches.Photo by John Partipilo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0qbD_0dYwshVR00

In December, Armando Arzate spoke out about how undocumented workers are abused as Cecilla Prado of Workers Dignity translates at a Nashville event. Photo by John Partipilo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuw2s_0dYwshVR00

Around 800 Tennesseans, many immigrants or descendants of immigrants from Palestine, demonstrated in Nashville in May during a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine resistance group Hamas Photojournalist John Partipilo hopped on the moving truck after taking this shot.

The post The year in photos: Part Two appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .



Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention

A hypothetical: Imagine you’re the convention and visitors bureau maven for a good sized city with the tourism infrastructure to handle large meetings. An organization actively seeking to undermine the operational integrity of American democracy wants to meet in your city and rings you up seeking the kind of sweet deal on room nights and […] The post Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats cry foul on redistricting

Redistricting maps haven’t been released, but some House Democrats are already complaining that supermajority Republicans are trying to draw them out of existence. “It’s a huge power play in Middle Tennessee,” says House Democratic Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie. Because of population loss, Upper East Tennessee as well as urban Memphis and rural West Tennessee are […] The post Democrats cry foul on redistricting appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: A Christmas list for Tennesseans

The holiday season, we often hear, is for children, a magical time of lights and jolly elves and fancy cookies and gifts.  But the older I get, the more I realize that adults need magic in our lives as much or more than kids. Given the last couple of years — tornadoes, a pandemic, multiple […] The post Editor’s column: A Christmas list for Tennesseans appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Fiscal Review ready to kick in new rules to avert problematic contracts

The Legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee is ready to revamp state contract guidelines, either through new rules or legislation, after months of poring over millions of dollars worth of dubious deals. Fiscal Review Committee members demonstrated how fed up they are Tuesday by rejecting a 10-year contract requested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation amid concerns […] The post Fiscal Review ready to kick in new rules to avert problematic contracts appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention

WASHINGTON — Two congressional panels are calling for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to investigate a doctor who was accused of performing gynecological procedures on immigrant women in a Georgia detention center without their consent or full understanding of the treatment being performed. In a Dec. 3 letter, Democrats on the House Homeland Security […] The post Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: City living for city dwellers

The brown and yellow smoke billowed in the distance, but I couldn’t tell how far away its origin was located. It looked like it was coming from the same place as the 4th of July fireworks we enjoy each summer, so I checked Twitter to see if anyone had posted about it. I had awakened […] The post Commentary: City living for city dwellers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers approve $8M more for education contract amid commissioner’s potential conflict

The Legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee extended a contract Tuesday to $16 million with New York-based TNTP Inc. despite a potential conflict of interest for the state’s education commissioner. At the Education Department’s request, the Fiscal Review Committee approved a two-year extension for another $8 million through 2024, adding to an $8 million contract the state […] The post Lawmakers approve $8M more for education contract amid commissioner’s potential conflict appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Fired up, ready to go: Workers at Nashville distillery seek union representation

On Friday, workers at the Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville announced their effort to organize with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW Local 1995).  Constellation Brands, a Fortune 500 company, is the parent corporation of Nelson’s Green Brier, as well as international brands such as Corona, Modelo, and Svedka Vodka, having taken […] The post Fired up, ready to go: Workers at Nashville distillery seek union representation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Environmental sustainability gains ground in Nashville redevelopment

When Nashville Mayor John Cooper gave an update Wednesday on the redevelopment of historic Second Avenue following the Christmas 2020 bombing, he talked of revitalization plans that wouldn’t have happened were it not for the incident — a making of lemonade from life’s lemons scenario. Among the improvements Cooper discussed were creation of an integrated […] The post Environmental sustainability gains ground in Nashville redevelopment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

State approves new Vanderbilt hospital in Rutherford County

Members of a state health agency panel on Wednesday approved plans by Vanderbilt University Medical Center to build a new $144 million hospital in Rutherford County over strong objections from competing hospitals already serving patients in the fast-growing Middle Tennessee suburbs. It is Vanderbilt’s second attempt to gain state permission — in the form of […] The post State approves new Vanderbilt hospital in Rutherford County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Republican redistricting plan draws fire from Democrats pitted against each other

A Republican-controlled House redistricting committee pitted Democrats against each other with a plan unveiled Friday afternoon and still difficult to decipher. The committee, in a voice vote, recommended passage of a plan that shifts several outspoken Democrats into districts that would force them to move or run against each other in the 2022 election while […] The post Republican redistricting plan draws fire from Democrats pitted against each other appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis reps perturbed over redistricting plan

Two Memphis Democrats, the youngest in the state, are upset that a Republican-controlled redistricting plan to be unveiled Friday will pit them against each other in the same House district. Likewise, a Knoxville Democrat critical of House Republican leadership is likely to be drawn into another Democrat’s district, forcing them to run against each other […] The post Memphis reps perturbed over redistricting plan appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement.  Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Medical board meets to review COVID misinformation policy

The state’s doctor discipline board has called a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss their policy on holding physicians accountable for spreading COVID misinformation, after Republican lawmakers took action to curb the board’s powers to do so in late October. The 12-member Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners in September enacted a policy that warns “physicians […] The post Medical board meets to review COVID misinformation policy appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Rogue funeral director continues operation

About three months ago, Guliana Miranda and her husband learned they were the only family members in the U.S. who could oversee the funeral proceedings of a recently departed family member and heard about a Spanish-speaking funeral director, Reid Van Ness, who could help them.  They knew Dolores Jimenez Garcia, a relative of her husband, […] The post Rogue funeral director continues operation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

