Local wrestlers compete in annual Mooresville Holiday Classic

MOORESVILLE — The annual Mooresville Holiday Wrestling Classic drew schools from around central and southern Indiana on Tuesday and Wednesday. Traditional powerhouses as well as smaller programs went to the mat, with 24 schools vying for the title.

Three Morgan County schools competed in the event, with Monrovia placing sixth, Martinsville eighth and host Mooresville finishing 14th. Carmel finished first.

Monrovia freshman Isaac Ash had the highest finish of county competitors. He topped the podium with a first place finish at 113 pounds. Martinsville freshman Brennan Leonard grabbed a second place spot on the podium in the 106 pound weight class.

Martinsville junior Trevor Hott placed second in the 126-pound weight class. Monrovia freshman Gavin Ash made the podium in the 106 pound weight class after also earning a third place finish. Martinsville junior Stevie Drake also finished third in the 160 pound class.

Individual podium finishes by team are listed below.

Martinsville (had 18 pins in least time)

106 Brennan Leonard (18-5) freshman, finished second overall, lost in championship match against freshman Ayden Bollinger (18-1) of Delta in final match.

126 Trevor Hott (10-0) junior, finished second. Lost to Castle senior KT Nelson (17-0) in title match.

160 Stevie Drake (17-9) junior, finished in third place. Defeated Terre Haute South junior Jorge Franco (12-6) in final match.

170 Jonathan Cook (9-7) junior, finished sixth. Lost to Evansville Central senior Ian Madden (16-4) in final match.

Monrovia (had 23 pins)

106 Gavin Ash (19-3) freshman, finished third overall. Defeated Carmel sophomore Tamir Halevi (9-2) in final match.

113 Isaac Ash (18-3) freshman, finished first. Defeated Yorktown sophomore Cole Stuffel (11-3) in the championship tilt.

126 Owen Lyons (15-8) junior, finished seventh. Defeated Southridge sophomore Carter Anderson (16-13) in the final match.

132 Lane Faulkenberg (18-7) sophomore, finished seventh. Defeated Yorktown senior Ben Edwards (15-8) to end the day.

138 Broden Goodman (18-6) senior, finished fifth. Defeated Southridge senior Cayden Andrews (15-8) in the last match.

170 Brady Denny (17-6) senior, finished fourth overall. Lost to Plainfield senior Luke LeClerc (24-3) in the final match.

220 Sean Gaston (17-6) senior, finished in fifth place. Defeated Terre Haute North senior Amar Gaffney (20-7) to finish the day.

Mooresville top performers

106 Tyler Gentry (15-6) finished fifth overall. Defeated Southridge sophomore Cameron Fogle (16-5) in his last match.

120 Griffin Sanders (14-7) finished seventh overall. Defeated Carmel freshman Caleb Mattingly (8-3) in the final match.

160 Dylan Pierce (12-4) finished seventh. Defeated Southridge sophomore Hudson Allen (10-4) in his last match.

182 Luke Bullock (15-4) finished fifth overall. Defeated Hamilton Southeastern junior Zach Wagner (18-6) in the last match.

285 Damien Albrecht (11-4) finished in fifth place. Defeated Northview junior Josh Whitmarsh (9-4) to end the day.

Team results

1. Carmel 224

2. Castle 213.5

3. Delta 188

4. Hamilton Southeastern 182

5. Owen Valley 179

6. Monrovia 167.5

7. Terre Haute South 162

8. Martinsville 149.5

9. Franklin Central 132

10. Northview 128

11. Southridge 119.5

12. Evansville Central 118.5

13. Yorktown114

14. Mooresville 111

15. Edgewood 105

16. Terre Haute North 96

17. Bloomington North 93

18. Plainfield 92

19. Greenwood 62

20. Guerin Catholic 58

21. Jennings County 56

22. Seymour 49

23. Borden 45.5

24. Lebanon 30