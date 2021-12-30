ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nail Haven Salon & Spa to open in Whitehaven

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

A new full-service nail salon will open its doors in Whitehaven on Jan. 1, offering services that include manicures, pedicures, eyebrow waxing, hair styling, eyelash extensions and more.

Nail Haven Salon & Spa is the newest business venture of Yulonda Ewing, who also owns Y’ Solutions Taxes, Shelby Commons Suites and Y’ Choppers Barber Shop in the same plaza.

“My goal is to be a part of the revitalization of Whitehaven,” Ewing said. “I figured, why not? Let’s put something here that’s really needed. And a luxury nail experience is something that we lack. There are a couple of nail salons in Whitehaven, but not that luxury, upscale experience. And that’s what I wanted to bring.”

Ewing, who grew up in the nearby Walker Homes neighborhood, considered Whitehaven her stomping grounds growing up.

“When we did anything, we did it on Elvis Presley and Shelby Drive,” she said. “So it was imperative that I give back to this community.”

The 4,000-square-foot nail salon at 1440 E. Shelby Dr. formerly was the site for Y’ Choppers Barber Shop until Ewing had the idea three months ago to convert it to a nail salon.

She hired plumbers, contractors and electricians to gut the space, update the plumbing and put in porcelain flooring, chandeliers and a surround-sound system. The crew also outfitted the salon with six state-of-the-art pedicure chairs with massage capabilities, 11 manicure stations, a hand washing station and private suites for other beauty services.

The overall cost of the renovation was around $90,000.

By summer, Ewing hopes to transform upstairs suites into private rooms for massages, aesthetician services and classes.

The shop will be closed on Sundays for private parties.

Ewing’s hope is for the salon to be staffed with nine to 12 Black technicians.

“It’s not only about bringing the community to this nail salon, it’s about bringing jobs to this community as well,” Ewing said. “So it’s vital that I continue to have this nail salon staffed by African American nail technicians.”

Nail Haven Salon & Spa, which opens for business on Jan. 8 in Whitehaven, will offer services including manicures, pedicures, eyebrow waxing, hair styling and eyelash extensions. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Ewing has hired nail technician Derika Blayde to manage Nail Haven.

The two met two years ago when Blayde was looking for a suite to run her nail services. Blayde has rented from Ewing ever since.

Two months ago, Ewing ran the idea of converting the barber shop into a nail salon to Blayde, who agreed that would be a good idea. The next day, there were contractors working on the space. Then, Ewing asked her to run the salon.

“I was so excited,” Blayde said. “She could have chosen anybody. She has not known me for over two years but she trusts me to run the day-to-day operations of her business. This is something big. This is huge. I just feel like I’m forever indebted to her.”

The two will host the “sip and see” grand opening Saturday, Jan. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m., with catered hors d’oeuvres and champagne. The salon will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 8.

“(The grand opening flyer has been) shared well over 1,000 times,” Ewing said. “And some of the best nail techs in the city have reached out to me and want to work here. This is how I knew that I was on to something. More than anything, it is all the comments of all the people that have said, ‘Oh my God, this is so needed in Whitehaven.’ The community is embracing this.”

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
