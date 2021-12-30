ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Maybe, baby': Yungblud hints at Miley Cyrus collaboration

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yungblud has refused to deny he has a collaboration with Miley Cyrus on his next album. The 'Mars' hitmaker has been "mad-creative" this year and has two albums on the go. The first, his follow-up to December's chart-topper, ‘weird!', is set for release in 2022. And in a...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Yungblud
The Independent

Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and the Kardashians: How celebrities spent Christmas in 2021

Christmas Day has come and gone but the memories will live forever... on social media. It might have been a festive season unlike any other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surging number of omicron cases across the UK, but many famous families still managed to have a somewhat normal Christmas. That is, if we can rely on their Instagram posts as evidence.In the UK, the Beckham family dressed for the occasion, with the family sharing a group photograph in which they were clad in black tie garb. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley also dressed up, wearing a pink chainmail...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitmaker#Sun#Instagram Live
Floor8

Miley Cyrus shines while covering Dolly Parton's Jolene with little sis Noah Cyrus during star-studded NYE special

Miley Cyrus brought out her little sister Noah Cyrus during the star-studded New Year's Eve Party she co-hosted with Pete Davidson in Miami, Florida on Friday. The 29-year-old singer and former Dinsey star introduced the 21-year-old to the stage as her "baby sister" before performing a duet of her godmother, Dolly Parton's hit tune Jolene, but with a modern remix. For the performance, Miley Cyrus slipped into a glitzy silver fringed jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and silky collar. The flashy jumpsuit was cinched at the waist with a junky belt, to give the Wrecking Ball singer the illusion of curves.
MIAMI, FL
Vulture

Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile Take ‘The Climb’ to New Heights

One thing has remained constant about Miley Cyrus throughout her various reinventions and album cycles — her best song is undoubtedly 2009’s “The Climb.” On Friday night at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” Cyrus took to the stage with folk-rock star Brandi Carlile to revisit both stars’ barn-burning late-2000s ballads. The duo started things off with a rendition of Carlile’s beloved single, “The Story,” before switching to a powerful duet of “The Climb.” The live audience in Miami shouting out the words to “The Climb” from behind their face masks was one of the high points of the night, which also featured performances from Jack Harlow, Anitta, and Saweetie. Pete Davidson, describing himself as the Tony Bennett to Cyrus’ Lady Gaga, co-hosted the event.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson New Year’s Eve Special: NBC Announces Performers

The guest line-up for Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson‘s upcoming New Year’s Eve special on NBC has been announced and promises a night full of memorable performances. Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, are among the guests that will be joining Cyrus and Davidson to ring in the new year. More performers are expected to be confirmed in the coming days as the announcement promises “more surprises to come.”
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Get Ready for NYE in Miami!

Miley Cyrus wears a black romper while walking around the backstage area for her New Year’s Eve special on Thursday (December 30) in Miami, Fla. The 29-year-old singer is co-hosting the NBC special with Pete Davidson and he was also spotted practicing with Miley. Miley was joined at the...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kitty Ca$h: 5 Things To Know About The DJ Performing At Miley Cyrus’ NYE Special

The DJ will take the stage as part of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special, alongside other musical talents, like Jack Harlow, Saweetie and more. What better way to ring in the New Year than with music and dancing! Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus will have fans of music and comedy covered on Friday December 31 with a two-hour special on NBC to celebrate the arrival of 2022. The show will feature plenty of massive musicians both new and well-known, from Brandi Carlile and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn. One of the newer acts that’ll take the stage includes Kitty Ca$h. Here are five things to know about Kitty before the NYE special.
MUSIC
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy