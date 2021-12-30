A toilet and baby kangaroos? These are the strangest celebrity Christmas gifts

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.

