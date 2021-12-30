ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China

By Mission Bio, SequMed
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GUANGZHOU, China and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with SequMed, a pioneer in single-cell omics technology innovation and applications in China. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product and...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Valued to be $25.9 Billion by 2026, Medical Spa Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Medical Spa - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
The Press

Simfoni Further Accelerates Growth and Momentum with the Acquisition of EC Sourcing Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, the world's most accessible digital procurement vendor, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of EC Sourcing Group, an established leader in eSourcing and decision award optimization. The combination of Simfoni's market-leading Spend Intelligence module and EC Sourcing Group's market-leading eSourcing platform will deliver enterprise customers a unique package that enables seamless data integration in turn powering insights across the strategic sourcing life cycle.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Energy Fuels Signs Agreement to Develop Rare Earth Metal Tech

New tech has the potential to reduce costs of production, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. MOU key step in building a new, environmentally friendly REE supply chain in the United States. Two companies to create a new entity that will hold the exclusive license to the technology as it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Medicine#Research Institutes#Tapestri Services
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax & SK bioscience Announce Expansion of Collaboration Agreements

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), one of the leading Biotech stocks, and SK bioscience, Co. Limited expanded their collaboration and license agreements for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, SK bioscience is a vaccine business subsidiary of Korea-based SK Group. Detailed Terms. Per the terms, SK bioscience will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Hatten Land Signs Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement With Huawei

For Cloud Computing, Virtual World Augment, Data Centres, Renewable Energy and Emerging Digital Opportunities in Asia. SGX Catalist-listed Hatten Land Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hatten Edge Pte. Ltd. (“Hatten Edge”) has entered into a Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement (“CCA”) with global leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider Huawei International Pte. Ltd. (“Huawei International”).
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Fluree Announces Significant Momentum In Digital Trust And Privacy Collaboration, Strategic Partnerships And Developer Adoption, On The Path To Web3

Fluree’s open source user base grew 500% in 2021, topping 100,000 total downloads as key use cases in verifiable credentials, data sharing ecosystems, and secure data management emerge. Major partnerships in place to advance Cardano cryptocurrency, enable world’s first end-to-end blockchain election, and provide natural-language processing for unstructured data...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Heliogen, A Leading Provider Of AI-enabled Concentrated Solar Energy, Announces Collaboration With CarbonCapture Inc. To Develop Facilities That Remove Carbon Dioxide Directly From The Atmosphere

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”), a leading provider of AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar energy systems, announced plans to collaborate with CarbonCapture Inc. (“CarbonCapture”) to develop sustainably-powered direct air capture (DAC) facilities. As part of the relationship, the companies intend to kick off front-end engineering for the integration of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
aithority.com

Taboola Announces Launch of a Native Bidding Service, Facilitating Expansion to Display, Social Networks and Other Platforms to Fuel Even Faster Growth, and Signs New Microsoft Agreement Through July 2024

Taboola a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced the launch of a new native bidding service, allowing Taboola to extend its existing and growing 14,000 advertiser base to other supply types such as display advertising inventory, social networks and others.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

CBAK Energy inks agreement with AZAPA R&D China for developing customized battery pack

CBAK New Energy, wholly-owned subsidiary of CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT +2.0%) has entered into an agreement with AZAPA R&D China to develop a customized battery pack for the Sino-Japan joint venture that designs and produces electronic control systems and battery and control systems for electric vehicles. Pursuant to the pact,...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

SkyWest and Eve announce partnership to develop regional operator network with an order for 100 eVTOL aircraft

Eve Air Mobility (Eve), an Embraer company, and SkyWest, Inc., announced today a Memorandum of Understanding and non-binding Letter of Intent for SkyWest to purchase 100 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL). The partnership will focus on developing a network of deployment throughout the United States.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Press

CY Vision Launches AR Technology for Windshields for Next-Generation Vehicles at CES 2022, Announces Plans with Leading Automaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CY Vision (www.cyvision.com), maker of holographic display technologies for AR experiences, will debut at CES 2022 the company's automotive 3D Augmented Reality Head-Up Displays (3D AR-HUD). The only augmented reality windshield technology on the market able to provide continuous depth and true 3D capability, 3D AR-HUD provides the widest field of view in augmented displays on the market today for all distances and all weather conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Avantive Solutions Selects Hitachi Solutions America to Optimize Customer Experience with Advanced Data Analytics

TULSA, Okla. and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in innovative customer experience (CX), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, to enhance their data analytics capabilities through improved performance of Microsoft Power BI with Azure Databricks. This will allow Avantive to drive best-in-class performance using machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions.
BUSINESS
The Press

Government Technology Magazine Recognizes Accela for Seventh Consecutive Year on its GovTech 100 List

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for governments around the globe, today announced it has been selected by Government Technology magazine as a 2022 GovTech 100 company for the seventh year in a row. The GovTech 100 list is a market-leading, annual curation of the top government technology companies that help state and local governments best serve their communities. This editorial-driven recognition is developed by industry experts, government employees, investors, and the Government Technology magazine editorial team.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Copper allows customers to pay quickly by QR code, offers flexible integration through a blend of proprietary software and hardware solutions

Two patents awarded to restaurant tech provider Copper for its ability to simplify access to data, streamline pay-at-the-table systems. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded the company and its founder two patents for technologies designed to help restaurateurs simplify their access to data through a mix of software and hardware designed to offer pay-at-the-table solutions. Copper received the patents just four months after filing the applications -- the average time for technology patent approval is 16-26 months.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $277.4 Million Global Market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
The Press

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. The report presents fresh perspectives on what to expect post vaccinations amid emerging new mutant strains, inadequate vaccine access, vaccine hesitancy and lack of international coordination in pandemic management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

eSight announces partnership with Gentex Corp. to develop digital eyewear

Electro-optical tech producer Gentex brings experience in automotive industry to healthcare, streamlining and enhancing production for eSight’s assistive medical devices. Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight, today announced a strategic partnership with Gentex, a longtime supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries, to create the next generation of assistive wearable technology for those with degenerative eyes diseases causing visual impairment.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Remedy signs ‘global development, license, and distribution agreement’ with Tencent for co-op multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard

Remedy Entertainment announced today that it signed an agreement with Tencent regarding the distribution, development, and licensing of its next co-op multiplayer game. Codenamed Vanguard (no, not the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise), the Remedy game is still in development. But the two gaming giants have already settled on an agreement to split the various steps necessary at the international level.
VIDEO GAMES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy