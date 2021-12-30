Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China

Two patents awarded to restaurant tech provider Copper for its ability to simplify access to data, streamline pay-at-the-table systems. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded the company and its founder two patents for technologies designed to help restaurateurs simplify their access to data through a mix of software and hardware designed to offer pay-at-the-table solutions. Copper received the patents just four months after filing the applications -- the average time for technology patent approval is 16-26 months.

