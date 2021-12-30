ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Sunderland in pictures: Echo readers share their favourite photographs of 2021

By Debra Fox
Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo as 2021 draws to a close, we wanted to celebrate the beauty in and around Sunderland – from the coastline and the river to...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

The stories you read the most on the Sunderland Echo website in 2021

Our teams, while working from home, have been there throughout, bringing you all the latest news on Sunderland and the surrounding areas, from breaking news, sport and crime stories to lifestyle and retro content. In 2021, the Echo website received 50million page views – and here’s the top 10 most-read...
U.K.
The Providence Journal

2021 in pictures: Memorable images from Journal photographers

Last year at this time we were saying to ourselves, “Let’s hope for a better 2021.” Little did we know that our pandemic woes were not going to be behind us a year later. Even so, this year brought plenty of moments of joy and of people caring for each other. Providence Journal photographers were out covering life in Rhode Island every day. Here are a few images they captured over the last 12 months. And now, on to a better 2022 for us all!
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland Echo
anothermag.com

2021 in Pictures: Ten Photographers Reflect on the Past Year

Social distancing, shocking news cycles, and newfound freedoms: it’s safe to say that 2021 has been a bit of a rollercoaster. While it’s been shaped by the global challenges which ruled 2020, and an ever-changing ‘new normal’, it’s also been a period of new beginnings; of reconnection and renewal. But how do photographers reflect on the past 12 months? As the year draws to a close, we invited ten image-makers who are part of the AnOther community to share a photograph that best represents this unique time. For some, like Lucie Rox, who published her second zine this spring, it’s been a year that has brought creative “self-confidence”; while for others, like Kuba Ryniewicz and Paul Phung, this time has been about reconnecting with community, cherishing friendships, and reminding us “that it’s OK to slow down”.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
Press-Republican

All is Bright: Readers share Christmas decoration photos

It’s that time again as Christmas cheer brightens up yards and living rooms all around!. The Press-Republican asked readers of our Facebook page to share their decorations and here are some of our favorites!. Go to facebook.com/pressrepublican to see more and to share your own.
FACEBOOK
Bay Weekly

Reader Shares Funny Gift Story

Editor’s note: We received this reader letter in response to last week’s roundup of Bay Weekly staff’s funniest gifts. Because I grew up in a large family, we children drew names. One year (I was probably about age 11), my brother Richard got my name. He wanted to get a necklace with the letter P on it. When he couldn’t find one, he selected the letter A, the second letter of my name.
LIFESTYLE
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland term dates for 2022: When do the schools break up and go back?

The Christmas break is coming to an end and a new school term is set to begin, but how long does it last and when is the next school holiday?. If your mind is already on that next week off with the famiy, we take a look at the Sunderland school holiday dates throughout 2022 so you can get your diary in order.
EDUCATION
Sunderland Echo

WI's Harrogate trip giving women something to look forward to in 2022

The Tyne & Wear South Federation of the WI is organising the trip which has been very successful in the past, although last years’s was delayed until September due to covid. The excursion takes place on Sunday, April 24. A luxury coach is picking up at Whickham Green, Gateshead at 8am, Washington Galleries 8.30am and Park Lane, Sunderland at 9am. Arrival at Harrogate is expected to be around 10.45am.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy