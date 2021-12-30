Sunderland in pictures: Echo readers share their favourite photographs of 2021

Social distancing, shocking news cycles, and newfound freedoms: it’s safe to say that 2021 has been a bit of a rollercoaster. While it’s been shaped by the global challenges which ruled 2020, and an ever-changing ‘new normal’, it’s also been a period of new beginnings; of reconnection and renewal. But how do photographers reflect on the past 12 months? As the year draws to a close, we invited ten image-makers who are part of the AnOther community to share a photograph that best represents this unique time. For some, like Lucie Rox, who published her second zine this spring, it’s been a year that has brought creative “self-confidence”; while for others, like Kuba Ryniewicz and Paul Phung, this time has been about reconnecting with community, cherishing friendships, and reminding us “that it’s OK to slow down”.

