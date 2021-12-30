ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&J Booster Slashes Omicron Hospitalisations -S.African Study

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson Inc's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread, researchers said on Thursday. The real-world study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was based on a...

Your questions on the coronavirus, answered: J&J shot and booster vs. omicron?

"Is there any information on how protected a person is against omicron (or delta for that matter) who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna booster?". Unfortunately, like so much related to omicron, the data here is quite sparse. The new variant has been with us for about only a month, and the population of people who got this vaccine series is small. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 2.5 million Americans received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, compared with more than 60 million who got three shots of the mRNA vaccines.
J&J initial study: Shot helps with omicron

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A study of health workers in South Africa found a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk of hospitalization during the omicron surge. J&J said Thursday the second dose was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in...
J&J Gains as Study Says Its Booster Is Preventing Hospitalizations

Investing.com – Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ ) edged 0.3% higher Thursday in premarket trading as a real-world study showed that a booster of the drug maker's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalization in South African healthcare workers who were infected with Omicron. The study...
J&J Covid booster highly effective against severe Omicron: study

A preliminary South African government study published Thursday showed a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, a finding that helps revive the shot's reputation. - T cells - An earlier South African study in December found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented hospital admissions by up to 70 percent.
Study: J&J Booster Reduced Hospitalizations in S. Africa

Dec. 31, 2021 -- A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine helped reduce hospitalizations and serious illness among South African medical workers as the Omicron variant swept the nation, a new study says. About 69,000 health care workers were given a booster dose of the J&J vaccine...
J&J's COVID-19 vaccine booster was 85% effective against hospitalization, in South Africa study

Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.44% said Thursday that a South African Phase 3 study showed that its a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization. The drug maker said the study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, was conducted from mid-November to mid-December, which is after omicron became the dominant variant. "This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta," said Mathai Mammen, global head of J&J's Janssen Research & Development LLC. J&J's stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has gained 9.0% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
J & J's Booster Brings Robust Protection Against Omicron, Study Shows

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New data out of South Africa finds that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against severe disease caused by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The study, which was published online and has not yet undergone peer...
In Vitro, Omicron is More Efficient at Evading Vaccine-Neutralizing Antibodies, But a Booster Increases Antibodies

Investigators in the United Kingdom showed a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose increases neutralizing antibodies in a laboratory setting, and Omicron might not be as damaging to the lungs as previous variants. At the University of Cambridge, investigators created pseudoviruses that carried key mutations found in the Delta and Omicron strain, and...
Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
Avoid Using These Shampoos Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

If you or someone in your family uses dry shampoo or conditioner, you may want to check the brand, just to be safe. According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumer goods company Proctor & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall on 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.
Regular Covid booster jabs 'not sustainable', says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not "sustainable" and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK's vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that "more strong evidence is needed" before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK."It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world," Prof Pollard told The Telegraph."The future must be focusing...
