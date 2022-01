On October 27, 2021, the City of Atlanta Office of Buildings, directed by Greg Pace, issued a building permit BB-202102624 to applicant Rev. Timothy Flemming, Sr, and property owner Campbellton Holdings for commercial site work at 2775 Campbellton Road SW. The project description is “installing a parking lot, canopy, and pumps for a proposed gas station.” However, according to City documents, the building permit should not have been issued. The proposed service station conflicts with the Atlanta Zoning Ordinance by being within 1,500 feet of an existing service station located at 2661 Campbellton Road SW. Therefore, the applicant is seeking an appeal to the administrative action.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO