ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Natural Gas Forecast: Markets Continue Same Noisy Behavior

dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas markets rallied initially on Wednesday but failed at the 200-day EMA. Because of this, we ended up forming a bit of a shooting star and it now suggests that we are going to continue to go back and forth in the same range that we have been in for...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
seeitmarket.com

Natural Gas Price Decline Reaches Critical Support!

While several commodities rode strong buying waves to new highs in 2021, some commodities have really cooled off over the past several months. One of them is Natural Gas. And this is our chart in focus today. Looking at the “weekly” chart, you can see that Natty gas went from...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Europe#Gas Prices#Ema
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil: Market Finds Buyers After Initial Debt

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially plunged on Monday but found buyers at the 50-day EMA. By turning around the way we have, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer right on an important technical indicator. This is a good-looking candlestick at the right spot, so it is very possible that we will see a bit of a continuation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gazette

EDITORIAL: The folly of curbing Colorado’s natural gas

Coloradans are facing steep rate hikes in their utility bills in coming months. Although there’s blame enough to go around, a news report last week by our affiliate Colorado Politics makes clear the biggest factor is the spiraling price of natural gas on the global energy market. Gas supply has remained flat amid surging demand worldwide. So, of course, its price has soared.
COLORADO STATE
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Buyers After Initial Debt

The S&P 500 pulled back initially on Monday, only to turn around and show signs of life again. Because of this, it looks as if the market is going to try to continue the overall uptrend, which has been rather strong as of late. In fact, you could even make a bit of an argument for a bullish flag.
STOCKS
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Return of Market Liquidity

As soon as investors returned to the markets and liquidity was available after the holiday season, they interacted with the danger posed by the new Corona variable, Omicron. This caused the cancellation of thousands of flights around the world and forced countries to pass the celebrations amid strict measures. Investors returned to the US dollar as a safe haven, and EUR/USD collapsed to the support level of 1.1280. This is after the gains of the last trading of the year 2021 around the level of 1.1386 and is settling around the level of 1.1300 at the time of writing the analysis.
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

Crude oil price: 2021 review; what to expect in 2022

Crude oil price is finding resistance at $80 in the first session of the new year. Concerns over COVID-19 will remain a key driver in the ensuing sessions. Investors are also keen on January's OPEC+ meeting in the new week. Crude oil price is finding resistance along the crucial level...
TRAFFIC
NRDC

Liquefied Natural Gas 101

What Are the Differences Between Raw, Compressed, and Liquefied Natural Gas?. Decades ago, the fossil fuel industry figured out how to transport gas by ocean liner, in its quest to open markets beyond the domestic U.S. pipeline network. Its trick—liquefying natural gas—was a boon for energy companies, but it’s been bad for the rest of us. Liquefied natural gas isn’t just the same climate-destroying energy source in a different state of matter—it’s actually worse than ordinary gas. The energy required to chill, ship, and regasify the fossil fuel makes it far more carbon-intensive and increases the potential for leakage of dangerous methane. In addition, locking in this fossil fuel for the coming decades, through massive, long-term infrastructure projects, could make it impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Pulls Back for Final Session

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell a bit on Friday as traders started focus on New Year’s Eve and all of the weekend’s festivities. That being said, the market has had a very strong move over the last couple of weeks, so a little bit of profit-taking heading into that would not be a huge surprise. We are still above the 50 day EMA, which of course will attract a certain amount of attention in and of itself, so I think that at this point in time I would not read much into the fact that Friday was a red candlestick.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy