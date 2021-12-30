Natural Gas Forecast: Markets Continue Same Noisy Behavior

As soon as investors returned to the markets and liquidity was available after the holiday season, they interacted with the danger posed by the new Corona variable, Omicron. This caused the cancellation of thousands of flights around the world and forced countries to pass the celebrations amid strict measures. Investors returned to the US dollar as a safe haven, and EUR/USD collapsed to the support level of 1.1280. This is after the gains of the last trading of the year 2021 around the level of 1.1386 and is settling around the level of 1.1300 at the time of writing the analysis.

