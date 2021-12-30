NZD/USD Forecast: Building Basing Pattern

The DAX Index broke above the €16,000 level on Monday in what looks to be an attempt to continue breaking much higher. Quite frankly, this is a strong sign, considering that the DAX is considered to be the “blue-chip index” of the European Union in general. The fact that we broke above the crucial €16,000 level is a good sign and opens up the possibility of a move towards the €16,250 level above. That was the most recent high that the market dealt with, so there might be a little bit of minor resistance based upon psychology, but that is about all I expect there. Ultimately, in the short term, it looks as if any pullback at this point will more than likely simply offer an opportunity to pick up this market “on the cheap.”

