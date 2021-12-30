ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

NZD/USD Forecast: Building Basing Pattern

dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand dollar rallied a bit on Wednesday to reach above the 0.68 handle. At this point, the market has been forming a huge rounding pattern, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can turn around and change the overall trajectory. It certainly looks as if...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: H&S Pattern Point to Bearish Breakout

Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. Set a buy-stop at 47,500 and add a take-profit at 49,000. Add a stop-loss at 46,000. The BTC/USD pair remained in a tight range slightly above a key support level as investors focused on the strong US dollar. The pair is trading at 46,730, which is slightly above the key support level at 45,700, where it struggled to move below in December.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bouncing Around the 1.35 Handle

The British pound rallied significantly on Tuesday, breaking above the 1.35 level again. That being said, even though we have rallied significantly, we have not broken free of the resistance in this area, although closing at the very top of the candlestick certainly helps. Just above, we have the 200 day EMA sitting at the 1.3583 level, and it is rapidly coming in focus.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Recovers Nicely

The Australian dollar rallied quite significantly on Tuesday to reach above the 50-day EMA. At this point, it looks as if the Aussie is trying to completely wipe out all of the losses from the previous session, but it is worth noting that we have not broken above the top of the nasty candlestick from the Monday session. If we were to break above the top of that area, then it will make a serious challenge to break out of what has been extraordinarily troublesome resistance.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Crushed to Start New Year

The gold market got absolutely hammered on Monday to kick off the trading year. In fact, we had broken out last week in what looked like was going to be a change in overall attitude, perhaps sending gold going much higher, as the $1820 level had been so crucial as far as selling pressure has been concern. However, once the volume came back on Monday it was obvious that gold has nowhere to be.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Nzd#New Zealand Dollar#Nzd Usd Forecast#Ema
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Pulls Back from Major Figure

The British pound spent most of the day on Monday falling, as the area around the 1.35 level continues to be important. This is an area that has been both support and resistance, so it should not be a huge surprise to see it offer resistance to kick off the year. However, we did bounce a bit from the bottom of the candlestick so at least that is a mildly positive sign. The 50 day EMA sits just below the bottom of the candlestick as well, so that could also be coming into the picture.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Buyers After Initial Debt

The S&P 500 pulled back initially on Monday, only to turn around and show signs of life again. Because of this, it looks as if the market is going to try to continue the overall uptrend, which has been rather strong as of late. In fact, you could even make a bit of an argument for a bullish flag.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Builds Case for Bullish Flag

The NASDAQ 100 had a strong move on Monday after initially dipping ever so slightly negative. By doing so, and then attacking the 16,500 level, it looks very much like a market that is trying to build up enough momentum to go higher. Because of this, I do believe that the NASDAQ 100 will more than likely continue to attract a certain amount of attention. For what it is worth, Tesla certainly helped the situation as the stock gained over 10% at one point during the day.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Breaks Through Minor Resistance

The DAX Index broke above the €16,000 level on Monday in what looks to be an attempt to continue breaking much higher. Quite frankly, this is a strong sign, considering that the DAX is considered to be the “blue-chip index” of the European Union in general. The fact that we broke above the crucial €16,000 level is a good sign and opens up the possibility of a move towards the €16,250 level above. That was the most recent high that the market dealt with, so there might be a little bit of minor resistance based upon psychology, but that is about all I expect there. Ultimately, in the short term, it looks as if any pullback at this point will more than likely simply offer an opportunity to pick up this market “on the cheap.”
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Strong Bull Control

The jump in US Treasury yields helped the US dollar make its biggest daily gain in nearly two months into the start of the new year 2022 trading. This is indicating that the currency may extend last year's rally as markets expect the Federal Reserve to start a cycle of increases in interest rates this year. Accordingly, the price of the USD/JPY currency pair completed its ascending path, stable around the resistance level 115.80 at the time of writing the highest analysis for the currency pair in five years.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound with Bullish Bias

Set a sell-stop at 46,000 and add a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 47,000. Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 47,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,700. The BTC/USD pair remained under pressure in the evening session even as the Bitcoin hash rate surged to an all-time high. The pair declined to 46,490, which is above the key support level at 45,700. It has dropped by 32% from its all-time high of 68,880.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, XAG/USD, NZD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1299; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1315 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1215. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1365. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1455. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1270. This movement may lead to the start of the Flag pattern materialization.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Return of Market Liquidity

As soon as investors returned to the markets and liquidity was available after the holiday season, they interacted with the danger posed by the new Corona variable, Omicron. This caused the cancellation of thousands of flights around the world and forced countries to pass the celebrations amid strict measures. Investors returned to the US dollar as a safe haven, and EUR/USD collapsed to the support level of 1.1280. This is after the gains of the last trading of the year 2021 around the level of 1.1386 and is settling around the level of 1.1300 at the time of writing the analysis.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

LUNA/USD: Terra’s Slight Selloff May Spark Additional Buying

LUNA/USD continues to find plenty of speculative attention and it remains near all-time record values which were achieved on the 27th of December when Terra coin climbed over 100 USD in value briefly. The ability of LUNA/USD to now traverse the 90.00000000 and above territory with relative comfort is a demonstration of the force Terra has created with its dynamic speculative run higher. On the 25th of September, LUNA/USD was trading slightly under 25.00000000.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Further range bound in the pipeline – UOB

NZD/USD is now seen moving within the 0.6740-0.6845 range in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to ‘consolidate and trade within a range of 0.6820/0.6860’ yesterday. However, NZD plummeted to 0.6775 before closing on a weak note at 0.6788 (-0.83%). While oversold, strong downward momentum indicates that NZD could weaken further. That said, in view of the oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to a test of 0.6770. On the upside, a breach of 0.6815 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Pulls Back for Final Session

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell a bit on Friday as traders started focus on New Year’s Eve and all of the weekend’s festivities. That being said, the market has had a very strong move over the last couple of weeks, so a little bit of profit-taking heading into that would not be a huge surprise. We are still above the 50 day EMA, which of course will attract a certain amount of attention in and of itself, so I think that at this point in time I would not read much into the fact that Friday was a red candlestick.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

USD/CHF Forecast: USD Plunges Through Bottom of Channel

The US dollar fell on Friday as we continue to plunge to the bottom of what has been a major uptrending channel against the Swiss franc. That being said, it looks like we have further to go to the downside, and we have heard very little about concerns coming out of the Swiss National Bank lately complaining about strength in the currency. Because of this, it looks as if the market is starting to get comfortable with the idea of shorting again, and now that we have broken through that major uptrend line, it does suggest that we are going to go looking towards lower levels.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Markets Break Over 50-Day EMA Finally

Silver markets rallied significantly on Friday to close out the year on the right foot, as we have closed significantly above the 50-day EMA. By doing so, the market is likely to continue to see upward momentum, and I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before we continue to climb. After all, gold is already broken out and silver looks like it is ready to do about the exact same thing.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Gains Possible

Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1440. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Set a sell-stop at 1.1350 and a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. The EUR/USD pair drifted upwards on the first trading day of the year. The pair is trading at 1.1373, which is about 1.70% above the lowest level in 2021.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Slight Pullback to End Year

The S&P 500 pulled back in a shortened session on Friday as we continue to see a line of choppy behavior in the face of a serious lack of liquidity. That being said, the market is likely to continue seeing a little bit of a drift lower in the short term, only to see whether or not we will have buyers coming in on the dip. I see no reason to think that we will not, and I think it is only a matter of time before we see some type of value hunting going forward.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Forecast 2022

On different days in January 2021, the price of the euro currency pair against the dollar, (EUR/USD) jumped to the vicinity of the resistance 1.2350, its highest since April of the year 2018. This is in light of the optimism of global financial markets and investors about the arrival and rapid spread of vaccines facing the Corona virus. This paves the way for a strong economic recovery path, and therefore the increasing demand for tightening global central bank policy. With the beginning of last March, the currency pair collapsed to the vicinity of the support level 1.1704, with the outbreak of the fast-spreading delta variable from India, which increased the markets' panic again and was good for more buying the US dollar as a safe haven.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy