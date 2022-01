When we’re very young and naive, some of us probably felt that the home and family we were born into would remain the same forever. I know I believed that as I grew older, my family and loved ones would be captured in a sort of time capsule and always be there throughout my life. I grew up having not only my parents, brother, and sister, but both sets of grandparents well into my adult years. I was even lucky enough to have known one of my great-grandmothers, who we referred to as “Old Grandma.” She came to this country from Norway as a young woman and somehow ended up on the Iron Range, where she married and raised her family of four children.

EVELETH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO