Revisiting happy family memories

The EHD team is off for a long holiday break (with fun pre-planned content next week) and I just wanted to pop in real quick to say thank you for another year of support – especially those of you who come daily, and even more to you long time readers. THANK YOU. This next year we’ll be in growth mode over here – with a lot of exciting things happening. Running a digital media business remains to be endlessly challenging – in both the good and bad ways. Turns out “simplifying my life” is harder than it sounds if you want to continue challenging yourself and innovating. And while I remain off the hamster wheel, I’m not ready to retire anytime soon. So I’ve been thinking a LOT about how to move the business forward, on the other side of lockdown, with my team in another state, and without falling into the same self-made traps that I have in the past. I’m so grateful for my team who is always here navigating it with me. And if it goes forward like it is in my head, 2022 is a year of really purposeful, educational, and inspirational content from myself, my team, and all of our awesome contributors (and hoping for more). I wrote a super long-winded self-indulgent post that I might publish on Jan 1 for those of you interested 🙂 Let’s just say I found a new inspiration, a muse, an “expander”, that I’m channeling for the blog.

