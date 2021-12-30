Kirksville Masonic Lodge Santa event Dec. 18

It’ss that time of year! The time when we think about all the wonderful things we have and are grateful for all we have been given. We begin to think about what we can do to give back to our community and search for ideas for what we can do to help others in need. How about helping to spread Christmas cheer and love with local residents in our Natchitoches nursing homes and rehabilitation centers? The Natchitoches Christmas Card Project is having a Community Card Signing Event at the Natchitoches Parish Library on December 18th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cards, supplies, and example messages for those not sure what to write will be provided. All they need is YOU and a few moments of your day to sign one or more Christmas cards. All cards will be delivered by Natchitoches Christmas Card Project volunteers this Christmas.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO