Kirksville Masonic Lodge Santa event Dec. 18

By Donna Moberly Kirksville News
Richmond Register
 6 days ago

It sure was pretty weather last week. I know the farmers have been busy. Donald and JT have been getting corn in. They are getting people ready for the winter. You know winter and Christmas is just around the corner. Don't forget...

www.richmondregister.com

communityadvocate.com

Wenzel: Santa visits Home for the Holidays event; Lions hold Festival of Trees

MARLBOROUGH – Santa Claus himself was at Marlborough’s Dec. 3 “Home for the Holidays” with tree lighting on Union Common. Children gathered around the guest dressed in red and white, eager to let him know what they wanted for Christmas. The magical night is here and we hope all the dreams come true. The tree lighting was also highlighted with candy canes, popcorn and hot chocolate as well as barn animals for a petting zoo.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Lima News

Masonic Lodge to serve breakfast Jan. 8

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette (Sager) Masonic Lodge will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at State Route 81 and Swaney Road. Donations $8 per adult, $4 for kids 6-12; children under 6 get in free.
LAFAYETTE, OH
Wicked Local

Santa stops by the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks

WAREHAM - Santa arrived a little early for children of the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks 73 on Sunday, Dec. 20. With breakfast being served prior to the arrival of Santa, both adults and children had time to get ready for the big moment. This event is held annually and...
WAREHAM, MA
sebastiandaily.com

2021 Christmas Weekend Events Dec 24th – 26th | Sebastian, Florida

12:00 p.m. – Meet the Brewers at Mash Monkey Brewing Co. 4:00 p.m. – MOJO Mike at Pareidolia Brewing Company. 6:00 p.m. – Christmas Eve w/Santa at Riverview Park (Sponsored by Coastal Community Church of Indian River County) 7:30 p.m. – Stereo FM at Capt Hirams Sandbar...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Marshall County Daily

Christmas Corner Tornado Relief Event, Thursday, Dec. 23

Help spread some Christmas cheer to those who have been affected by the Dec. 10 tornado at Christmas Corner on Thursday, Dec. 23 at the former Marshall County Library location. Christmas gifts will be passed out to Western Kentucky families affected by the tornado as well as breakfast sandwiches available, gift wrapping, hot cocoa and more! Special guest appearances by Santa and Mrs. Clause and the Grinch!
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Kankakee Daily Journal

Calendar of Events: Dec. 22-29

At 6 p.m. at Limestone Township Library, at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, come bake and decorate cookies in the meeting room. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., bingo is held at the Peotone American Legion Post 392. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food is served until 7:30 p.m. (with a limited menu).
KANKAKEE, IL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Santa visits Rusk for special event at Small Town Books

RUSK — Santa Claus made a stop at Small Town Books in Rusk on Saturday to take pictures with children and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Young Rusk residents gathered at the newly opened bookstore to get their photo taken and look through the books. Local photographer Heather...
RUSK, TX
News-Herald.com

Perry Village government leaders tout success of hosting event with Santa

When Perry Village government officials reflect upon the 2021 Christmas season, it’s likely they’ll have fond memories about a community celebration that took place Dec. 5. That’s when the Santa Comes to Perry Village event was held in Lee Lydic Park, at 3954 Call Road. Santa was transported...
PERRY, OH
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Christmas Card signing event is Dec. 18

It’ss that time of year! The time when we think about all the wonderful things we have and are grateful for all we have been given. We begin to think about what we can do to give back to our community and search for ideas for what we can do to help others in need. How about helping to spread Christmas cheer and love with local residents in our Natchitoches nursing homes and rehabilitation centers? The Natchitoches Christmas Card Project is having a Community Card Signing Event at the Natchitoches Parish Library on December 18th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cards, supplies, and example messages for those not sure what to write will be provided. All they need is YOU and a few moments of your day to sign one or more Christmas cards. All cards will be delivered by Natchitoches Christmas Card Project volunteers this Christmas.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
San Bernardino County Sun

Families receive gifts and food at Fontana Santas event

Children from Fontana Unified School District elementary schools cheered as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their team of volunteers handed out gifts during the district’s 24th annual Fontana Santas event. As holiday music played, families drove through the school district office parking for the Dec. 18 event where they...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WBIR

Kwanzaa starts Dec. 26 with week of events in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kwanzaa starts Dec. 26 this year, celebrating African culture and the principles surrounding it. The celebrations last a week, with each day highlighting a specific value. On the first day, Dec. 26, groups celebrate 'Umoja,' or unity. The Bottom will host a "Brown Girl's Brunch" from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ironton Tribune

Mark McCown: Spirit of Santa should not end on Dec. 26

Dear Lawyer Mark: I am a third grader. Now that I’m grown up, why do people still believe in Santa Claus?. My mom says because there really is a Santa Claus. He is the spirit of what’s nice with people and he’s in our hearts. That’s really not a good answer.
SOCIETY
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Stockbridge Masonic Lodge members brighten the holiday season

Members of Stockbridge Masonic Lodge #130 came together to adopt three families for the holidays through Stockbridge Community Outreach. “The Masons are a charitable group that focus on many opportunities to serve our community and beyond,” shared Mason Greg Uihlein. In December, Lodge #130 members gathered to wrap the Christmas gift donations and deliver them to Outreach for distribution to the adopted families in time for Christmas. (Photos provided by Geri and Greg Uihlein.)
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
Southern Standard

Santa Letters - Dec. 22, 2021

I wint a barbey doll house. I wint a barbey dolls. I wint a pack of crans. I wint a pack of colering pinsils. Can I have a pack with broom spray like a fake stuff to clean the whole house to make mom not clean the house by herself.
RACE CARS
bigrapidsnews.com

Dec. 21: Events in Mecosta County

Looking for something to do? The Stay Local events calendar publishes a list of nonprofit events Tuesdays and Fridays. Please check with your club or organization to be certain of meetings, outings and classes, as they may be canceled due to bad weather or COVID-19. If any listing is inaccurate or to submit an event, contact Julie Norwood at 231-592-8358 or julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
news9.com

Autism Oklahoma & Broken Arrow Host 'Sensitive Santa' Event

A special event in Broken Arrow is letting kids with special needs uniquely interact with Santa. It's called "Sensory Sensitive Santa." Typically when kids get pictures with Santa, it's in a mall or another crowded environment with a lot of noises, but this event is just the opposite. News On 6's Shannon Rousseau has the details.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
richlandsource.com

Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event on Dec. 29

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
GALION, OH

