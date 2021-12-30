Stocks Rise, But Trouble Lies Beneath

U.S. stocks were flat to modestly lower after the opening bell Wednesday, following a much stronger-than-expected jump in private-sector payrolls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which scored back-to-back record finishes, was flipping between small gains and losses, recently trading up 21 points, or less than 0.1%, at 36,820, while the S&P 500 was off 0.2% at 4,782 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 15,492. ADP said U.S. businesses added 807,000 jobs in December, more than double expectations for a rise of 375,000. Investors are also awaiting the 2 p.m. Eastern release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

