ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Rise, But Trouble Lies Beneath

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks finished the day slightly higher, with the S&P 500 rising by 14 bps and the Qs finishing lower by one bps. A lot is going on in the market, even though it seems like a whole bunch of nothing. NASDAQ. I think the most critical chart starts with...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nasdaq Composite#Qs#Dow Jones#Nasdaq#Aapl#Msft
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower after stronger-than-expected ADP report

U.S. stocks were flat to modestly lower after the opening bell Wednesday, following a much stronger-than-expected jump in private-sector payrolls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which scored back-to-back record finishes, was flipping between small gains and losses, recently trading up 21 points, or less than 0.1%, at 36,820, while the S&P 500 was off 0.2% at 4,782 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 15,492. ADP said U.S. businesses added 807,000 jobs in December, more than double expectations for a rise of 375,000. Investors are also awaiting the 2 p.m. Eastern release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 2.57% to $308.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $301.65, which the company achieved on December 30th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) sank 0.59% to $336.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.33% to 15,622.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.80 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

(Reuters) - Wall Street analysts have rolled out their predictions for U.S. equity markets in 2022. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose about 27% in 2021. It closed at 4,793.54 on Tuesday. Here is a summary of some analysts' forecast for the index:. BROKERAGE NAME S&P500 TARGET. @ END 2022.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.18% to $1,149.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.33% to 15,622.72. Tesla Inc. closed $93.90 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The U.S. Stock Market Just Did Something It May Never Do Again

Just a handful of companies make up nearly a third of the S&P 500. Outperformance by the largest companies can make up for a lot of underperformances. The market could have trouble doubling over a three-year period in the future. Between 2019 and 2021, the S&P 500 did something it...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy