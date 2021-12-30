ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Conference One: Excitement Looms for 2022

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T154W_0dYwPU0x00

Conference One fans can stay excited - there is a lot of "new" coming. Conference One recently finished its third competitive season this Fall. After a spring and fall season the year before. After a five-week round robin and two different playoff weekends, Conference One completed its biggest season yet. There is a lot to look forward to with all of that and an endless amount of possibilities moving forward. Here are some of the reasons you should be excited about the future of Conference One.

Conference One Shattered Numbers

After the Spring season ended last year, Conference One didn't have a dull moment and shattered numbers for viewing and interactions. The growth that occurred in such a short time was way above expectations. As Conference One grows, so does their audience. Conference One had its best view performance during the Radiant and Immortal Finals, and they will look to add to this in 2022.

Leadership

Conference One is revolutionizing the game. They've brought together professionals from wide backgrounds to bring you out-of-the-box ideas. Anthony Gaud brings his experience from Disney, Microsoft, Discovery and more to the Conference One team. He also has an Emmy and a successful entrepreneurial spirit to the team. Joining Anthony is Ric Serritella. Ric Serritella brings a ton of experience in Business and Entertainment. He is the founder of the NFL Draft Bible, which has been one of the most successful sites on Sports Illustrated for the past year. He has 20 years of experience in the football and entertainment industry and brings a new and rejuvenated perspective. With these two at the helm, there is a ton of excitement about what they will be able to do.

Sports Illustrated

Last season, all teams had a homepage on Sports Illustrated. There could be even more coverage for Conference One on Sports Illustrated this year. Sports Illustrated is one of the top providers of sports news and entertainment. With the growing industry of eSports, Sports Illustrated's role could increase to include more gaming content.

With all of this on the docket for 2022, there should be tons of excitement from teams to get involved in Conference One, and there should be a ton of anticipation from fans. Conference One will be back for fans' enjoyment after schools complete winter break.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Officials 'stole' bowl win from SEC team

Paul Finebaum is known for his measured takes. The longtime host radio host and ESPN commentator, Finebaum has his finger on the pulse on the Southeastern Conference. And while Alabama and Georgia are set to for a rematch in the national championship game in a week, Finebaum was asked about the ending of the Music City Bowl in his weekly appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic show.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Sports Illustrated#Sports News#American Football#Conference One#The Nfl Draft Bible
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Bears have made decision on Matt Nagy’s future

The Chicago Bears showed a lot of fight in their win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, leading to some speculation that head coach Matt Nagy might keep his job heading into the 2022 season. That remains unlikely to happen, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

35 Unforgettable Nicknames in Sports

Professional sports seems to be the perfect breeding ground for bizarre and hilarious nicknames for athletes. Sometimes, the new moniker comes from an inside joke with teammates. Often, reporters or announcers will come up with a nickname for an athlete as a way to describe the kind of person and player they are. Not all […]
MLB
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Mario Goodrich, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers

Great play strength. Reroutes receivers with his arms and won’t get pushed off his square from physical pass catchers. Forces receivers to play through his frame which is when he’s at his best. Has the long speed to run far downfield on the outside. Instincts in zone allow him to interrupt throwing lanes. Doesn’t fall for eye candy on the outside. Great tackling form and makes a ton on plays solo. Physical enough to bust the bunch at the line of scrimmage. Comfortable playing flat-footed and has the leg drive to drive on the ball/route. Flexible enough to change directions with minimum wasted movement. Subscribe for full article.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
799
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy