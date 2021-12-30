TOURNAMENT CENTRAL: Stamford girls rally past Holliday to claim title at Eula Holiday Classic

Sophomore Trevor Rehnstrom (No. 31) of the Glenbard East boys basketball team is pictured while scoring a basket during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ Dec. 23 game against St. Charles East at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic. The Rams trailed St. Charles East 50-31 at the end of the third quarter. Rehnstrom’s steal and layup cut the Saints’ lead to 52-36 with less than six minutes to play. In addition to scoring this two-point basket, Rehnstrom drained five 3-point shots during the fourth quarter. His 17-point effort in the final period sparked a comeback that cut the Saints’ lead to as few as nine points, but St. Charles East held on for a 66-53 win. Rehnstrom finished the game with 28 points. He made eight shots from 3-point range. The Rams lost all four of their games at Hinsdale Central’s tournament, which ended on Dec. 29. Glenbard East’s overall season record stood at 3-11 at the end of the event. Rehnstrom tied a tournament record by making 16 shots from 3-point range during the the Rams’ four games at Hinsdale Central.

HINSDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO