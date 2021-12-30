ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria's ex-chancellor Kurz to work for Thiel Capital - reports

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who quit in the face of corruption allegations, will work for Thiel Capital starting next year, Austrian media outlets reported on Thursday.

Kronen Zeitung newspaper and Heute news portal said Kurz confirmed to them that he would work as a global strategist at the firm founded by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, starting in the first quarter of 2022.

A spokesperson for Kurz during his chancellorship did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kurz, 35, resigned as Austria's chancellor in early October after persistent corruption allegations and in early December retired from all political posts, including as chairman of the conservative Austrian People's Party.

He is one of 10 people suspected of varying degrees of breach of trust, corruption and bribery in a case in which prosecutors allege public funds were used to secretly commission manipulated polling that was published with a view to helping Kurz become party leader and then chancellor in 2017.

Kurz denies all wrongdoing.

Heute, citing sources close to Kurz, said the former chancellor would commute between Europe, where his family will remain, and the United States, where Thiel Capital is based.

Thiel, who was born in Frankfurt, was one of the founders of PayPal (PYPL.O) and is considered politically conservative.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Alex Richardson

Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy's Tinexta denies interest in merger with Prelios

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italian digital services group Tinexta (TNXT.MI) said on Tuesday it was not interested in a deal with debt servicing firm Prelios after Il Messaggero newspaper reported the companies were looking to merge. Il Messaggero reported negotiations with Prelios were at a preliminary phase. Shares in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Former far-right Austrian chancellor Kurz, who left office amid corruption allegations, set to join Peter Thiel investment firm

Billionaire tech mogul and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has reportedly hired embattled former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who abruptly stepped down from office amid allegations of corruption, to help run his investment fund. From the archives (October 2021): Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe. Kurz will serve...
ECONOMY
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Sebastian Kurz
dallassun.com

Germany's new foreign minister questions chancellor's past decision

Shortly after assuming the post, Germany's foreign minister has called into question Berlin's arms sales outside the EU and NATO, calling for a rethink of military contracts. Annalena Baerbock told Germany's dpa news agency that the traffic light coalition, which is currently at the helm, has "made it clear that it will reexamine the arms export policies of recent years." She added that the new government was "working on an arms export law that would clarify the criteria according to which arms exports are approved." Germany's top diplomat stressed that the sale of weapons was not merely a question of economy and profit, but rather one of "foreign policy, human rights and international relations."
POLITICS
#Corruption#Kronen Zeitung#Heute News Portal#Austrian People S Party
Reuters

France says it could hit 300,000 daily COVID cases on Tuesday

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France could reach close to a record 300,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in parliament. Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Gareth Jones. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Polish c.bank hikes main rate to 2.25%, as expected

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday, it said, delivering a hike in line with analysts' estimates in the face of surging inflation. A statement following the decision will be published at 1530 GMT. Reporting by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

NATO schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors and top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday. Alarmed by Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's border, the...
POLITICS
cryptopotato.com

Institutions Have Only Dipped Their Toes in Crypto, Says Ex UK Chancellor

According to Philip Hammond bitcoin and the alternative coins are “highly volatile” and people should invest in them only funds they have “written off.”. Philip Hammond – former Chancellor of the UK and an ex-member of the Conservative Party – believes people should be extra cautious when entering the cryptocurrency space. He said that institutions, despite recognizing the asset class, have only dipped their toes in terms of investing.
MARKETS
WWD

Selfridges Sold to Thailand’s Central Group and Austria’s Signa

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Thailand’s Central Group has teamed with Signa in Austria to buy Selfridges Group under a 50/50 partnership. The terms were not disclosed, but sources said that the deal values the department store group at around 4 billion pounds, in line with the reported price tag.More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz flagship destinationNine Places To Visit Between Your Nine-To-Five Shows at LFWMPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at Selfridges The deal includes the Selfridges Group’s portfolio, which comprises 18 department stores, including Selfridges in London, Manchester and Birmingham, England; de Bijenkorf in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Travel sector ‘left in the cold’ by Chancellor’s Covid support package

Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Cancellations for overseas trips have surged following the introduction of tougher coronavirus testing and self-isolation rules for people arriving in the UK.Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: “It is devastating to see that once again business travel and its supply chain have been left out of Government financial support.We urgently need the Treasury to correct this oversight and support our industry into 2022. This is the only way for there to be a...
TRAVEL
Norwalk Hour

Austria tamps down New Year's Eve parties to fight omicron

VIENNA (AP) — Austria announced a slate of new restrictions Wednesday aimed at slowing the spread of the omicron variant, including closing restaurants earlier and imposing stricter entry requirements for people from countries where the variant is already dominant. “Omicron presents us with the next epidemiological challenge,” Katharina Reich,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
