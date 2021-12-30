ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘Lost in this Evil’: The police code of silence claims a cop on the Bayou

By Brett Murphy, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Baton Rouge police raided a home in...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Jaleel Stallings, the costs of cops leaving and police alternatives: 2021 in review

This year I joined the Reformer full-time, and covered a wide range of stories from the high-profile criminal trials of former police officers Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter to COVID in the least-vaccinated county in Minnesota. Much of my attention this year has been focused on the continued fall-out from the police killing of George […] The post Jaleel Stallings, the costs of cops leaving and police alternatives: 2021 in review appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US News and World Report

Police: Man Killed Had Rammed House, Fired Flare Gun at Cops

FORDOCHE, La. (AP) — A local police officer shot and killed a man who ran his pickup truck into a house, tried to set it on fire and fired a flare gun at responding officers, Louisiana State Police said Thursday. A news release identified Jessie Lee Gaither IV, 48,...
LOUISIANA STATE
kasu.org

The D.C. police force and the cops it couldn’t fire

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest in the country. It employs roughly 3,400 officers. Like any other law enforcement agency, it has a disciplinary process. Internal records show that MPD’s Disciplinary Review Division sought to terminate at least 24 officers currently on the force for criminal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore man told police he was armed, had explosives and warned of ‘major situation’ before they shot him, video shows

The man shot and wounded by Baltimore Police officers outside his home on Christmas day told an arriving officer that he was armed, had explosives and warned there would be “a major situation,” according to police body camera footage released Tuesday. Barron Coe, 59, remains hospitalized and faces criminal charges after police were called to his Northwest Baltimore home for a family dispute. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Code#Code Of Silence#Drugs#Baton Rouge
The Independent

Voices: Random drug swabbing by Met officers isn’t going to keep people safe

The Metropolitan police have shared footage of officers swabbing people for drugs. The tweet showing the operation asserts this is being done “to ensure the night time economy is a safe place for all”.The context for this invasive type of operation needs to be seen as part of the government’s new policy on drugs in which it wants to see a “generational shift in attitudes to recreational drug use”.This is not the first or likely to be the last time that politicians sanction getting tougher on people who use drugs. There has been a coordinated attempt by the then-home secretary,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TMZ.com

Police Didn't Help Teen Girl After Burlington Coat Factory Shooting, Family Says

The police paid no mind to the teenage girl struck by a stray bullet in the fatal shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory ... at least according to her family. Ben Crump is representing the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the girl who was hiding in a dressing room when a bullet from a cop's AR-15 fatally struck her in the chest, and he just shared her family's harrowing account of what went down in the store,
LAW ENFORCEMENT
houmatimes.com

Body found in Bayou Grand Caillou

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Detectives, and Water Patrol were dispatched the 7000 block of Shrimpers Row in reference to a body floating in Bayou Grand Caillou. Upon arrival, the body of a male subject was located in the waterway and was removed by...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WKRC

Local police warn of fake cop stopping vehicles

BETHEL, Ohio (WKRC) - Bethel Police believe someone is impersonating an officer in the community. The department reports someone in a white SUV with "police" written on the side in green, has been stopping vehicles along State Route 125 and State Route 133, according to a Facebook post by Bethel Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
blavity.com

Rapper J $tash Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend In Front Of Her 3 Kids Before Killing Himself

Rapper J $tash allegedly killed his girlfriend as her three children watched before turning the gun on himself, People reports. The rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos, 27, in Temple City, California. According to the New York Post, the couple got into an argument before Joseph led Gallegos into her bedroom, where police found their bodies.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
BET

Florida Rapper J $tash Kills Himself & Mother-Of-3 In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Florida rapper J $tash died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on New Year’s Day after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in front of her three children. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to reports of domestic violence on Jan. 1, 2022, around 7:14 am, PEOPLE reports. Authorities confirmed that inside the Temple City, California residence they found a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male both pronounced dead at the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Illinois police seek 2 in killing of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd

Authorities were searching Thursday for two people believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel.The two Bradley police officers were shot late Wednesday while speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn along a highway in Kankakee County, the county sheriff's office said. The officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where one died and the other was listed in critical condition and undergoing surgery, said the Bradley Police Department. The county coroner identified the slain officer as Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49. The other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Teen charged in Walgreen's attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital is also a carjacking suspect

A Richfield teenager accused of attacking an 81-year-old woman while attempting to steal her purse is also a suspect in a high-profile carjacking that occurred days later. Isaiah J. Foster was charged in Ramsey County District Court Thursday with first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 23 attempted robbery outside of a St. Paul Walgreens. The beginning of the attack was captured on video, which was shared earlier this week by the St. Paul Police Department.
RICHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy