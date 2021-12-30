ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil report

By News/Pioneer Staff
goldenvalley-news.com
 10 days ago

• U.S. rig count is up seven from last week to 586 with oil rigs up five to 480, gas up two to 106, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at zero. The U.S. offshore rig count is unchanged at 15, down two year-over-year. • Canada rig count is...

investing.com

Oil drops for 2nd session on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil lost more ground on Monday as rapidly climbing cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant hit economic activity, although losses were curbed by supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya. Brent crude slid 38 cents, or 0.46%, to $81.37 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
Reuters

Exxon makes two new oil discoveries off Guyana coast

Jan 5 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N), the largest U.S. oil producer, said on Wednesday it had made two new discoveries in the Stabroek Block off Guyana's coast, one of its top bets for production growth this decade. Guyana has been the scene of the world's biggest offshore discoveries in...
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold trading sideways

Oil prices were almost unchanged overnight, despite a massive 10 million barrel increase in US Gasoline Inventories, distillates rising by 4.4 million barrels and Crude Inventories falling only 2.5 million barrels, with Cushing Stocks climbing by about the same. That should all have been bad news for oil prices, implying that omicron is weighing on mobility and consumption. Even more especially, as US yields rose and the US dollar reclaimed intra-day losses. Instead, oil prices hardly budged and this, despite higher OPEC+ production, suggests that oil demand remains very robust indeed.
marketpulse.com

Oil consolidates, gold falters

Oil prices consolidated their Monday’s gains overnight in a sideways session for the second day running. US API Crude Inventories fell by just over 3 million barrels, supporting both contracts. Brent crude was unchanged at USD 78.95 a barrel, while WTI edged slightly higher to USD 76.10. Some long-covering is evident in Asia today in an otherwise nondescript session. Brent and WTI have moved 20 cents lower to USD 78.75 and USD 75.90 a barrel.
The Independent

Government invites oil companies to help write rulebook on whether new fossil fuel drilling is green

Oil and gas companies have been invited by the government to help write the rules on whether new drilling complies with the UK’s climate obligations, just months after Boris Johnson urged countries to stop extracting fossil fuels at Cop26.A consultation quietly launched a few days before Christmas and after MPs went back to their constituencies signalled that ministers will green-light new oil extraction – despite scientists saying such exploration is not compatible with reaching net zero by 2050.The document, which is described as being “predominantly” for the oil and gas industries, provides the “opportunity to input on the design” of...
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
Seeking Alpha

Ranger Oil: Mopping Up

The advantages of the cash infusion are becoming apparent to investors. So many wondered why Ranger Oil (ROCC) needed a cash infusion at a considerable dilution to current shareholders at the beginning of the fiscal year. That cash infusion has now enabled the placement of some debt as well as the acquisition of debt laden Lonestar Resources while maintaining a decent debt ratio. This company is slowly recovering from its own financial past while mopping up competitors in the Eagle Ford. The strong balance sheet allows for further consolidation by management for any appropriate deals that appear. By and large, shareholders are benefitting from that cash infusion despite the initial dilution.
atlantanews.net

Oil and Gas Accumulators Market 2022 Global Manufacturers, Application, Technology (By Geography, Segments) Research Report 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Oil and Gas Accumulators Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2022-2028". The international Oil and Gas Accumulators market examination precis offers information approximately the appearance to the place that's blanketed using the researcher once they have been analyzing approximately this, they classified some tools like protective principles, classifications, implementations, Market Size, and additionally industrial chain's form. Global enterprise studies, which consist of aggressive panorama evaluation and growth trends and stocks among many nations. They provided the rising markets. The look at gives a thorough photo of the predicted duration. The studies look a some of the crucial component tendencies, growth elements, and segmentation inside the goal market over the forecast duration 2021-2027. The effect of numerous additives together with market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, dangers, and possibilities in the market is drawn to fulfil the needs of the market humans to draw and sell their product at the very exceptional range.
