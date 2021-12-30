ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Internet services disrupted in Sudanese capital ahead of protests- Reuters witnesses

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – Internet services appeared to be disrupted...

The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Sudanese rally in new anti-coup protests amid tight security

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese protesters have again taken to the streets in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere across the country to denounce the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement. Authorities have tightened security across the capital, deploying troops and closing almost all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the Bahri district. Authorities have warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to government buildings and key institutions — during the demonstrations. The coup upended Sudan’s fragile democratic transition and led to relentless street demonstrations across the country.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters

KHARTOUM - Security forces fired tear gas at protesters trying to march towards the presidential palace in Sudan's capital on Thursday, a Reuters witness said. Thursday was the 11th day of major demonstrations since an Oct. 25 coup, which saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as prime minister. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.
PROTESTS
#Reuters#Sudanese#Internet Services#Protest
dallassun.com

Sudanese Block Streets After Day of Protest Violence

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudanese pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets on Friday in Khartoum, protesting the violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation from the U.S. and others. Protesters barricaded roads in the east Khartoum district of Burri as well as in nearby Khartoum North using rocks,...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Group: Sudanese forces fire at anti-coup rally; 4 killed

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition at protesters rallying Thursday in the country’s capital and elsewhere against the October military coup. At least four protesters were killed, a Sudanese medical group said. The Sudan Doctors Committee tweeted that the fatalities took place...
PROTESTS
kdal610.com

Iran sends 3 ‘research payloads’ into space – Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has sent a launch vehicle with three research payloads into space, its semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, without specifying details. “In this space research mission, for the first time, three research payloads were launched simultaneously,” air force spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told Tasnim.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kdal610.com

Egypt’s Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships – newspaper

DUBAI (Reuters) – Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) plans to offer financial incentives for ships that follow environmentally friendly standards, Egyptian daily paper El Watan reported on Monday, citing a TV interview with SCA Chairman Osama Rabieh. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by David...
ENVIRONMENT
kdal610.com

Czech emergency workers protest against vaccine mandate

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Several thousand Czech firefighters, police officers and rescue workers have backed a petition to cancel an incoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate, fearful it will lead to job losses and staff shortages. The Czech Republic’s new government, in office less than a month, plans to cancel a mandate...
PROTESTS
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns after mass protests

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned after another day of mass protests rocked the capital Khartoum. Thousands marched against a recent deal he had done to share power with the army, who staged a coup in October. Chanting "power to the people", protesters called for a return to full...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Sudan pro-democracy groups call for mass anti-coup protests

Sudanese pro-democracy groups called Tuesday for mass anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in a coup in October, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests. Hamdok stepped down Sunday amid political deadlock, saying he had failed to find a compromise between the ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement. Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover came more than two years after...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

Police have detained dozens of people as tens of thousands have taken part in protests in recent days. Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan PM quitting risks return to Bashir-style rule: analysts

The resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves the military in full command and threatens a return to the repressive policies of the regime of ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir, analysts say. Some observers now fear that Hamdok's resignation signals a return to the kind of rule Sudan saw under the Islamist-backed Bashir regime. 
WORLD
AFP

Kazakhstan president sacks cabinet in bid to head off protests

Kazakhstan's president sacked the Central Asian country's cabinet Wednesday in a bid to head off unprecedented unrest across the nation that followed an energy price hike. More than 200 people were detained during protests that swept across Kazakhstan following a New Year increase in prices for Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country. Thousands took to the streets in the largest city Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying the price rise was unfair given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan's vast energy reserves. Clashes erupted in Almaty, with police firing stun grenades and tear gas into a crowd of more than 5,000 people that marched through central streets shouting anti-government slogans and sometimes attacking vehicles.
PROTESTS
kdal610.com

New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The new Dutch government is expected to be installed on Jan. 10, almost 10 months after the last election, a statement released by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s office said on Thursday. Political parties earlier this month agreed on the details of their governing pact, after...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Turkey registers +36,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 29

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 36,684 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 29, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get booster vaccinations. Turkey also recorded 142 deaths from the virus, according to the data. Daily deaths...
WORLD
kdal610.com

UK government seeks to mitigate workforce disruption from Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government has asked public sector managers to test their contingency plans against a worst-case scenario of 25% staff absence as part of efforts to minimise disruption from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. With daily infection numbers at a record high and people who test positive required to self-isolate for at least seven days, the government expects businesses and public services to face disruption in the coming weeks, it said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

