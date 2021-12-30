ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Exclusive-Historic conclave: Chinese bishops, priests brief Hong Kong clerics on Xi’s view of religion

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese bishops and religious leaders briefed senior Hong Kong Catholic clergymen on President Xi Jinping’s vision of religion with “Chinese characteristics” in an unprecedented meeting organised by the mainland’s representative office in the city, according to four clerics. The clerics...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taiwan buys Lithuanian rum ‘blocked by China’ amid diplomatic row

Taiwan bought a large shipment of Lithuanian rum bound for China after learning that Chinese customs were set to block it amid a diplomatic row between Beijing and Vilnius.The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said on Tuesday that it decided to go ahead with the purchase of 20,400 bottles of rum in December to support Lithuania.“TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum and brought it to Taiwan,” the South China Morning Post reported the company as saying. “Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania – TTL calls for a toast to that.”Beijing and Vilnius are locked...
CHINA
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Chow
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
The Associated Press

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou,...
ECONOMY
celebrityaccess.com

Chinese Govt. Arrests More Pro-Democracy Music Stars In Hong Kong

(Hypebot) — Popular musician Denise Ho and 5 five others were arrested in Hong Kong for being tied to a pro-democracy online media group. While we have been discussing the way mainland China’s plan to slow-creep the end of democracy in Hong Kong has turned into more of a sprint, it’s also quite true that what is occurring there hasn’t gotten nearly enough media burn as it should. Plenty of folks have chalked up China’s aggressive attitudes towards Hong Kong to the 2019 pro-democracy protests, but the real sprint began once it became clear that Donald Trump stood a good chance of losing the White House to Joe Biden. Trump showed little willingness to push back on China when it came to its treatment of Hong Kong and the theory was that Biden would reverse course and show some backbone. That he generally hasn’t is one of geopolitics great ironies. Beijing has taken such steps as to try to erase the CCP’s own bloody history, to censor all kinds of Hong Kong pro-democracy culture, and to arrest of all kinds of pro-democracy lawmakers and media.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#On Religion#Priests#Chinese#Reuters#Catholic#The Liaison Office
The Independent

Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Hong Kong welcomed its newest batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Legislative Council Monday, after an election held without opposition candidates, as the editors of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy news outlets announced their impending closure.It was the latest moment in a long series of events in the past year that showed how the local government was reshaping Hong Kong, with Beijing's backing, in an effort to stamp out opposition and dissent in a city once renowned for its freedoms of expression.The founders of news outlet Citizen News said Monday that although they had not been contacted...
CHINA
Variety

Hong Kong’s Citizen News Announces Closure, Citing Press Freedom Issues

Citizen News, an independent Hong Kong news publication, announced on Sunday evening that it will disband by Tuesday. It is the third publication in city that was not aligned with the pro-Beijing camp to close in the space of seven months. “We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later,” the company said in a Facebook posting. The same message explained that the publication was founded by veteran journalists in 2017 against the backdrop of worries about press freedom. But in the past two...
ECONOMY
BBC

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy website Citizen News is latest to close

Hong Kong independent news website Citizen News has announced it will close on Tuesday, the latest in a series of pro-democracy news outlets which have shuttered in recent months. It cited a "deteriorating media environment" as the reason. The move comes after last week's police raid on Stand News, where...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Country
China
AFP

Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Lawmakers in Hong Kong's new "patriots only" legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city's traditional democracy opposition. In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong's new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city's traditional emblem had been replaced by China's. The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years. China has remoulded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.
POLITICS
Washington Post

China harvests masses of data on Western targets, documents show

China is turning a major part of its internal Internet-data surveillance network outward, mining Western social media, including Facebook and Twitter, to equip its government agencies, military and police with information on foreign targets, according to a Washington Post review of hundreds of Chinese bidding documents, contracts and company filings.
CHINA
Washington Examiner

China's latest attack on Hong Kong free speech is a window into Xi's insecurities

By raiding Stand News, one of the few remaining independent media outlets in Hong Kong, China's Communist regime struck another blow against the city's freedom. The operation on Wednesday saw seven staff members arrested and the media outlet suspended. This action was very likely taken at the direction of Zheng Yanxiong, a Communist Party apparatchik and hard-liner who leads China's Hong Kong Office for Safeguarding National Security.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police raid, shut down Hong Kong pro-democracy news outlet, arrest 6

Police in the decreasingly autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong raided the office of Stand News and arrested six current and former editors of the publication on Wednesday. The Associated Press reported more than 200 police officers participated in the raid on the Stand News office on charges the newspaper was promoting sedition. Following the raid and arrests, Stand News issued a statement that its website and social media are no longer being updated and will be removed. The news publication also said all employees have been dismissed.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy