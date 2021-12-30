ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Internet services disrupted in Sudanese capital ahead of protests- Reuters witnesses

CAIRO (Reuters) – Internet services appeared to be disrupted...

The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Sudanese rally in new anti-coup protests amid tight security

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese protesters have again taken to the streets in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere across the country to denounce the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement. Authorities have tightened security across the capital, deploying troops and closing almost all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the Bahri district. Authorities have warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to government buildings and key institutions — during the demonstrations. The coup upended Sudan’s fragile democratic transition and led to relentless street demonstrations across the country.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan's PM resigns as deadly crackdown on protesters goes on

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday, more than two months after a coup and following another deadly crackdown on protesters, with the military now firmly in control. They demand justice for those killed since the coup as well as the more than 250 who died during months of mass protests that paved the way for the toppling of Bashir.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters

KHARTOUM - Security forces fired tear gas at protesters trying to march towards the presidential palace in Sudan's capital on Thursday, a Reuters witness said. Thursday was the 11th day of major demonstrations since an Oct. 25 coup, which saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as prime minister. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.
PROTESTS
milwaukeesun.com

Sudanese Block Streets After Day of Protest Violence

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudanese pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets on Friday in Khartoum, protesting the violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation from the U.S. and others. Protesters barricaded roads in the east Khartoum district of Burri as well as in nearby Khartoum North using rocks,...
PROTESTS
whbl.com

Dutch police disperse thousands protesting against lockdown measures

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Riot police with batons and shields tried to break up a crowd of several thousand who had gathered in the Dutch capital on Sunday to protest against COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations. Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance, empowering police to clear the central...
PROTESTS
whbl.com

France says Paris-Dakar rally team hit by blast in Saudi last week

PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Tuesday that a vehicle involved in the Paris-Dakar rally had been hit by an explosion in Saudi Arabia last week, and that they were launching a terrorism investigation. In a statement, the prosecutors said the explosion happened on Dec. 30 in the Saudi city...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

Police have detained dozens of people as tens of thousands have taken part in protests in recent days. Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon.
PROTESTS
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns after mass protests

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned after another day of mass protests rocked the capital Khartoum. Thousands marched against a recent deal he had done to share power with the army, who staged a coup in October. Chanting "power to the people", protesters called for a return to full...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Sudan’s PM quits following deadly demonstrations as country’s political gridlock continues

Sudan‘s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned following widespread pro-democracy protests in the past few days against last year’s military coup.Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan‘s transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.In a televised national address on Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap”...
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan pro-democracy groups call for mass anti-coup protests

Sudanese pro-democracy groups called Tuesday for mass anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in a coup in October, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests. Hamdok stepped down Sunday amid political deadlock, saying he had failed to find a compromise between the ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement. Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover came more than two years after...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan PM quitting risks return to Bashir-style rule: analysts

The resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves the military in full command and threatens a return to the repressive policies of the regime of ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir, analysts say. Some observers now fear that Hamdok's resignation signals a return to the kind of rule Sudan saw under the Islamist-backed Bashir regime. 
WORLD
UPI News

Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed four people protesting military rule Thursday, a doctors' rights group said. The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee said troops fired live bullets and tear gas into the crowd of demonstrators in Omdurman. The city is located about 16 miles northwest of the capital of Khartoum. In addition to the deaths, multiple people were hospitalized with injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Kazakhstan president sacks cabinet in bid to head off protests

Kazakhstan's president sacked the Central Asian country's cabinet Wednesday in a bid to head off unprecedented unrest across the nation that followed an energy price hike. More than 200 people were detained during protests that swept across Kazakhstan following a New Year increase in prices for Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country. Thousands took to the streets in the largest city Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying the price rise was unfair given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan's vast energy reserves. Clashes erupted in Almaty, with police firing stun grenades and tear gas into a crowd of more than 5,000 people that marched through central streets shouting anti-government slogans and sometimes attacking vehicles.
PROTESTS
whbl.com

Iran sends 3 ‘research payloads’ into space – Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has sent a launch vehicle with three research payloads into space, its semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, without specifying details. “In this space research mission, for the first time, three research payloads were launched simultaneously,” air force spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told Tasnim.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whbl.com

Somali PM discusses political situation with U.S. official

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble spoke by telephone with a senior U.S. official about the political situation in his country, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. “Prime Minister @MohamedHRoble last night had a telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Molly Phee...
WORLD
whbl.com

Head of outlawed Russian rights group says “nobody plans to give up”

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The head of the Russian human rights group Memorial said on Wednesday that he and his colleagues would find a way to carry on their work despite two court rulings that ordered them to shut down. “You don’t defeat the memory of people’s grandfathers and great-grandfathers...
ADVOCACY

