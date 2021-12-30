ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran sends 3 ‘research payloads’ into space – Tasnim

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 6 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has sent a launch vehicle with three research...

whbl.com

AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency Launches Hebrew Website

(via JNS) Iranian news agency Tasnim has launched a Hebrew-language version of its website, the media outlet announced Monday. According to a message posted in English, the launch was timed to coincide with the second anniversary of the “martyrdom” of former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ elite Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.
WORLD
AFP

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Iran Fires Satellite-Carrying Rocket Into Space, Though Probably Not Into Orbit

Iran has announced the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in a move apparently timed to put pressure on stalled UN nuclear talks. State TV showed footage of a white Simorgh rocket bearing the slogan “We Can” blasting off from a desert spaceport. Officials said it carried three devices 290 miles up into space, but they stopped short of saying any of the satellites had actually made it into orbit. That might be a moot point for negotiators in Vienna trying against the odds to resurrect a nuclear deal that collapsed three years ago after the U.S. withdrawal under President Trump. Iran insists that its satellite program is for peaceful purposes, but Washington says it could be used to develop ballistic missile technology. Under its new conservative president, Ebrahim Raisi, Iran has significantly hardened its stance in the Vienna negotiations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

Iran announced Thursday it has carried out a new space launch, in a move likely to irk Western powers amid tough talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. “The Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite launcher carried three research cargos into space,” defence ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said, quoted by state television.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Yemen: the forgotten war

By the end of this year, the United Nations warned recently, 377,000 Yemenis will have died from seven devastating years of war – in many cases killed by indirect causes such as hunger; in others, by airstrikes or missile bombardments. Seventy per cent of the fatalities are thought to be children under five.
WORLD
whbl.com

Israel’s Oramed gets Vietnam pre-order for 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Oramed Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday its Oravax Medical unit signed a deal with Vietnam’s Tan Thanh Holdings for the pre-order of 10 million doses of its oral COVID-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials. The agreement gives Tan Thanh, a drug distributor, the...
WORLD

