11 new COVID cases reported in Russell County Wednesday
CountyActive CasesHospitalizedSelf-IsolationReleasedDeath(s)TotalPer 10KTotal GainNew Case Gain. 1. Adair74.008.0066.003,803.0091.003,968.002,066.4527.0027.00. 2. Casey19.003.0016.002,989.0064.003,072.001,901.119.009.00. 3. Clinton17.001.0016.002,484.0041.002,542.002,487.774.004.00. 4. Cumberland12.004.008.001,465.0023.001,500.002,267.925.005.00. 5. Green34.008.0026.002,601.0039.002,674.002,444.0218.0018.00. 6. McCreary49.0010.0039.004,034.0068.004,151.002,409.0326.0026.00. 7. Pulaski107.0035.0072.0012,250.00226.0012,583.001,936.4746.0046.00. 8. Russell42.003.0039.004,206.0066.004,314.002,406.9611.0011.00. 9. Taylor67.0010.0057.006,128.00102.006,297.002,443.6321.0021.00. 10. Wayne70.008.0062.003,849.0073.003,992.001,963.3120.0020.00. 11. District491.0090.00401.0043,809.00793.0045,093.002,153.76187.00187.00. Due to the New Year’s holiday, LCDHD offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, December 30 and 31. There will...lakercountry.com
