Local Events January 2022

This month's activities include jewelry making, a recipe exchange and ukulele coaching. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10 a.m. Story Time with Miss Kathy. The story sessions will be divided into age groups this season to offer age-appropriate activities and more individual attention to the children. The divisions are not strict guidelines. You decide which group your child/children will attend. Miss Kathy will simply focus on specific ages as she selects stories, crafts, etc. There will be one theme throughout the month. The plan is to have a different age group each week of the month. The first week of each month: age 0-18 months (Baby Bookworms), second week of each month age 18 to 36 months (Toddlers & Twos), third week of each month: age 3 (Thrilling Threes), and the fourth week of each month: age 4 and up (Fabulous Fours & Fives). If you have more than one child, you are welcome to select any one group that works best or come multiple times each month. If you have any questions, please call the library or email kmegaw@seolibraries.org.

HOMER, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO