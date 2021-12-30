ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Events January 2022

By Valerie
familyeguide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis issue is loaded with lots of local events and activities!!. Click on the...

familyeguide.com

KTEN.com

Weekly Christmas events bring shoppers to local businesses

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Businesses in downtown Ardmore have been keeping their doors open a bit later throughout December to give shoppers extra time to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts. "We have free carriage rides downtown for shoppers or anyone coming downtown we are encouraging all of the businesses to stay...
ARDMORE, OK
Jacksonville Daily Progress

What’s News: A calendar of local events

Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content. NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
elizabethton.com

Local Relay For Life announces upcoming events

Carter County Relay For Life announces it is time to kick off 2022! If you are a cancer survivor, caregiver, team member, or just passionate about supporting the American Cancer Society this information is for you!. If you have participated in the past the Carter County Relay Community would love...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
theportlandsun.com

Holiday event sponsors 419 local children

Generation Church, Halltown General Baptist Church and C.A.R.E.S. partnered along with other sponsors to provide a fun day for children at Generation Church called G-Tree for sponsored children. It was designed as a day where children could pick out gifts for their parents and siblings and for parents to pick...
PORTLAND, TN
thegraftonnews.com

Celebrate the holidays close to home with these local events

At Old Sturbridge Village: Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village this December, inviting visitors to step into the past and enjoy a time-honored tradition, celebrating New England Christmases of the 19th century and today. On select dates in December, the Village will open with special hours (1 p.m. or 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening) for guests to take in sights, sounds and special traditions of holidays long ago. Tickets are on sale now to the public. The Village will be decorated for the holidays, and there will be music, storytelling, food, visits with Santa, shopping and more. For details, visit https://www.osv.org/event/christmas-by-candlelight-2021/
WORCESTER, MA
azbigmedia.com

Devour returns with 2 events to showcase local restaurants

Devour Week returns in February 2022 for its 13th year with two opportunities to enjoy the traditions of the Valley’s favorite culinary event. The week will begin with the renowned Seven Chefs dinner, in-person, and end with the return of Devour at Home. Proceeds from both events will benefit the participating restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Farm Park announces January events

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County’s Norristown Farm Park has announced upcoming educational and family-friendly events scheduled for January. Saturday, January 8, 11 a.m. One of the best parts of the winter season is the snow! Come celebrate the season by creating a snow globe. Pick your own figurines and glitter, then take it home. *Limited space is available, and registration required*
NORRISTOWN, PA
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Event for Boys and Girls Club Was a Success

A local event to raise money for a Boys and Girls Club was a success. The 'Celebrity Bartenders Raise the Bar' event was held on Monday night at the Union Tap Room in Pocatello. The event was to raise money to start up the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf...
POCATELLO, ID
antigotimes.com

January Events at the Langlade County Senior Center

Happy New Year from the Senior Center of Langlade County at 904 5th Avenue, in Antigo. A new year means it’s time to renew your membership for 2022. The dues are still just $10.00 per year and veterans enjoy a free lifetime membership. Your current membership expires on December 31, 2021. If you just joined in the last three months of 2021 your membership is good through 2022. Come into the Center and pay your dues or send a check for $10.00 for each membership to the Senior Center of Langlade County, P.O. Box 104. Antigo, WI, 54409. Please make your checks payable to “Senior Center of Langlade County”. You do not need to fill-out a new membership form unless your information has changed. If you have never been a member now is a good time to join. Membership is open to anyone age 50 and older.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
nonpareilonline.com

Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us Sunday for morning worship beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker is is Rev. Kim Crummer. His sermon is entitled “A New Year” based on Matthew 5:43-48; Matthew 28:18-20. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Local events benefit families of Rittmanic, Bailey

Two local events are scheduled to benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. At 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Looney Bin, JD & the Phuzz, Leigh Evin and the Lowdown, and City Ca$h will be performing in a Back the Blue charity event to benefit Officer Tyler Bailey and his family at the club at 201 S. Schuyler Ave. in Bradley. There is a $5 cover charge, and more information can be found by emailing nickgalik0@gmail.com.
BRADLEY, IL
familyeguide.com

Friday Night Out

Win Kids’ Ninja Warrior Course is included to make Friday Night Out even more awesome!. Hang out and have some Fun with your Friends in the best equipped Gym in town. New Ninja Warrior Training Course, Open Gym, Group Activities, Basketball, Dance Competitions, Snacks and more!. When: Friday Nights...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Spencer Evening World

Driftwood Outdoors: Hiking in the new year

Exercise and fresh air are good for you. Reason enough to go for a hike. It’s the intangibles though, that make hiking such an enjoyable experience. You never know what you’re going to see while taking a walk in the woods. Carrying a pair of binoculars is worth the weight. So is your phone, which gives you both a camera and a voice recorder. As you walk and think, use the recorder to capture your thoughts. Lots of good ideas come to us on the trail as we exercise our minds and body. ...
HOBBIES
familyeguide.com

Kids, Crafts and Storytime

See you for our all NEW kids event where we read a story and then do a craft from the story!. Sunday, January 9th & Sunday, January 30th from 1PM-2PM https://www.mcmlewisville.com/event/NEW-Kids-Crafts-and-Storytime/2145557321/
LEWISVILLE, TX
ARTnews

As Omicron Surges, Art Fairs Slated for the Winter Weigh Postponing In-Person Editions

Since its detection in November, the highly transmissible Omicron variant has caused a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide. In response, several museums in America and Europe have introduced new health safety measures—including temporary closures and limited capacity—while several art fairs have been forced reconsider their in-person editions this winter. On Monday, the Outsider Art Fair, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, announced that its upcoming event, slated for February 3–6 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan, will be moved to March 3–6. Breakthrough infections soared in New York beginning in late 2021, with another surge anticipated after the holiday season....
MUSEUMS
Mount Vernon News

Homer Library January 2022 coming events

This month's activities include jewelry making, a recipe exchange and ukulele coaching. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10 a.m. Story Time with Miss Kathy. The story sessions will be divided into age groups this season to offer age-appropriate activities and more individual attention to the children. The divisions are not strict guidelines. You decide which group your child/children will attend. Miss Kathy will simply focus on specific ages as she selects stories, crafts, etc. There will be one theme throughout the month. The plan is to have a different age group each week of the month. The first week of each month: age 0-18 months (Baby Bookworms), second week of each month age 18 to 36 months (Toddlers & Twos), third week of each month: age 3 (Thrilling Threes), and the fourth week of each month: age 4 and up (Fabulous Fours & Fives). If you have more than one child, you are welcome to select any one group that works best or come multiple times each month. If you have any questions, please call the library or email kmegaw@seolibraries.org.
HOMER, OH
The Holland Sentinel

Local events set to celebrate the new year

Children and adults in the Holland area will have a few events to help ring in the new year this weekend. The following is a roundup of some of the events happening for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Ottawa and Allegan counties. Holland’s Herrick District...
HOLLAND, MI

