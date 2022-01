This slideshow requires JavaScript. Like a giant jukebox, the ever-entertaining Nassau Museum is playing your song in a thrilling new show that runs until next March. If you are into rock, you will see the Les Paul guitar played by Keith Richards on The Ed Sullivan Show and the famous Gibson “Flying V” guitar favored by Jimi Hendrix and Neil Young. You may be mesmerized by a video portrait of Lady Gaga (did she just blink?) as well as art made by Joni Mitchell as she was working on her greatest album, Blue. There is a view of the Golden Gate Bridge by Tony Bennett, a towering painting by Miles Davis, which is 10 feet tall, and a painting that Frank Zappa made when he was only 20-years-old. Vintage photos of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Jimi Hendrix and many others are reminders of the Golden Age in recorded music.

