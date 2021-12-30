A career in beer

A staple of European holiday drinking, spiced glühbier, which can be made with sours, ales or stouts, is an easy-to-make addition to your seasonal lineup. Every winter, merrymakers around the world turn to mulled wine to mark the holiday season. There’s glühwein in Germany, glögg in Sweden and vin chaud in France, to name a few. These warming delights can be found at Christmas markets throughout Europe, often served alongside its sister drink, glühbier (mulled beer). But in the United States, even as mulled wine establishes itself as a holiday go-to, glühbier (pronounced glue-beer, meaning “glow beer”), typically a sour or amber beer heated with spices like cinnamon, star anise, cloves and orange peel, is comparatively scarce despite existing for hundreds of years. Delicious and easy to make, glühbier, with the help of a few stateside brewers, is striving to be more than a European obscurity.
Comments / 0