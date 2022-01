My name is Phillip Oliver, and I sent you photos of my Alabama garden many years ago. Since that time, my husband (Michael) and I relocated across the country to Vancouver, Washington. It has always been a dream of mine to live and garden in the Pacific Northwest. We have been here six years now and have started a new garden from scratch. We downsized when moving here, so this garden is smaller, about a quarter of an acre. I work at a local garden center, which helps (or hinders, depending on how you look at it) my gardening obsession.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO