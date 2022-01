Burlington Central girls basketball coach Collin Kalamatas has noticed another level of play from 6-foot-2 forward Taylor Charles in recent games. "She's made some big-time steps in the last few weeks," Kalamatas said. "She is just a special player. Her impact on the defensive end is one thing, but she's starting to get things going offensively, too. When the ball is in her hands, she looks sure of herself and everyone feeds off that."

BURLINGTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO