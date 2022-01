With only four days left until Christmas, several celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit and spreading cheer. Jennifer Garner is one of the stars who took to social media on Tuesday to show off her festive holiday ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) The “13 Going on 30” star shared a snapshot of herself at the White House for the filming of a PBS holiday special, which airs today at 8 p.m. ET. “Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor....

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO