It’s been almost two full years since the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals. Yes, there has been a whole pandemic since then and that has disrupted the schedule three times, but it still doesn’t account for the fact the Devils have lost to the Capitals nine times in that span. It’s been 680 days since the Devils and Capitals played and the Devils came out the victors. That terrible streak ended on Sunday afternoon when the Devils overcame a few blunders to take the game in overtime.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO