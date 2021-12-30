ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Player Pets: Dmitry Kulikov and Shelby

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach month, Wild.com will feature a Minnesota Wild player and his pet(s), presented by PetSmart. Dmitry Kulikov's 10-year old Pomeranian is named Shelby. DK: Um, I don't know. We got him and didn't really give him a name at first. And then the first day, watching him, he's really fast. So...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Rossi, Boldy could each make NHL debut for Wild on Thursday

Forwards recalled from AHL, likely will travel for game at Bruins. Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi could each make his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHL LIVE). The forwards were each recalled from...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
NHL

NHL announces five scheduling changes

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today five scheduling changes:. Game #693, Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders on Jan. 18 to be postponed with a rescheduled date to be announced. Game #694, Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 18 to be postponed with a...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'FUN TO BE OUT THERE'

What was talked about following a 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. "I think the first period was slow from our side and we talked about it between periods, that we need to come out better and get our game in order and play the way we used to. The second period showed that, how we can play when we play good hockey and have a lot of shots and create a lot of chances. It was a fun period to be a part of and we want to see more of that."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hicketts
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Darby Hendrickson
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Bob Woods
Person
Nick Bjugstad
NHL

Red Wings end 100-game shorthanded drought in win against Sharks

Score twice in 37 seconds on five-minute penalty kill; Bertuzzi, Suter each gets two goals. Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals each, including back-to-back shorthanded goals, as the Red Wings beat the Sharks, 6-2 05:01 •. The Detroit Red Wings scored two shorthanded goals in 37 seconds to...
NHL
Frederick News-Post

Dmitry Orlov, Ilya Samsonov leave Capitals practice with apparent injuries

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals have adjusted on the fly throughout their coronavirus-ravaged season. Their lineup has changed frequently and, in moments when the team has looked close to 100 percent, more adversity has arrived. That trend continued Tuesday, when defenseman Dmitry Orlov, who has not missed a game...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Wild#Nhl Winter Classic#Petsmart#Pomeranian#Nhl
NHL

Talbot out indefinitely for Wild with lower-body injury

Goalie did not return for third period of Winter Classic. Cam Talbot is out indefinitely for the Minnesota Wild because of a lower-body injury. The goalie did not return for the third period of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday, when he allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
NHL

Kraken 'sticking to the plan' after slow start, GM says: report

Despite opening inaugural NHL season 10-19-4, Seattle won't change course, according to Francis. The Seattle Kraken have struggled in their inaugural NHL season, but general manager Ron Francis said he's sticking to a long-term focus with the expansion team. Francis told ESPN he expected more from the Kraken (10-19-4), who...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Acquire Alex Nylander from Chicago in Exchange for Sam Lafferty

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Alex Nylander from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty. Nylander, 23, is signed through the 2021-22 season and carries an average annual value of $874,125. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Nylander has 84 games of NHL experience under his belt, recording 13 goals,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Pets
NHL

CSEC EVENT CENTRE PROJECT UPDATE

CSEC has issued the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. In response to numerous media inquiries, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation ("CSEC") provides the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. The Project Framework Agreement, which governed the funding,...
AMERICAS
NHL

Capitals Recall Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Michael Sgarbossa from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have assigned him to the taxi squad, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Sgarbossa, 29, has recorded four points (2g, 2a) in eight games...
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad, recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from the taxi squad under emergency conditions and assigned goaltender Zane McIntyre to the Iowa Wild.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy