Public Health

COVID-19 -Australia loosens 'close contact' rules

By Eamonn Sheridan
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, after discussions with state and territory leaders (National Cabinet), has unveiled a new definition of a Covid-19 close contact:. only a person who...

www.forexlive.com

theedgemarkets.com

Australia seeks to ease Covid-19 test rules as cases hit records

(Dec 29): Australia will seek to make urgent changes to Covid-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country's most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (Dec 29) Australia needed "a gear change" to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prime Minister Morrison upbeat amid Australia virus surge

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said his country's health system can cope with the new wave of coronavirus infections as Victoria state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations surged in New South Wales Morrison spoke in two television interviews before Monday’s figures were released.Victoria reported 8,577 new cases, a record for the state which eclipsed the previous peak of 7,442 on New Year’s Day.New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, saw a slight decline in case numbers from a record 22,577 on Saturday to 20,794 on Monday. But the number of people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#South Australia#Covid#New South Wales#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19 Australia#National Cabinet#Omicron
AFP

Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record, testing rush

Australia reported a record daily tally of nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases Tuesday as the Omicron variant raced through the population and sent people scrambling for tests. While the Omicron surge has apparently left relatively few dangerously ill, it has driven a rush on increasingly scarce self-administered rapid antigen kits and created hours-long queues at centres providing more reliable PCR tests. Australia had successfully suppressed infections for much of the pandemic through border closures and aggressive testing and tracing. But an earlier wave fuelled by the Delta variant dashed zero-Covid ambitions in much of the country, including the major cities Sydney and Melbourne.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy eases isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Wednesday scrapped self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the government to rethink its policies amid worries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Morrison's political judgement goes missing on rapid antigen test debacle

January 3 2022 was a day like most others in the roughly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic preceding it – except it wasn’t. Despite reassurances from a federal government desperate to consign the health emergency to history, it was a day in which the number of new infections in every state (bar Western Australia, which is closed off) soared to record highs. Hospital admissions were spiking too, even though intensive care admissions remained lower than the worst days of the Delta outbreak, due to the apparently milder effects of the Omicron variant and high community vaccination levels. Nonetheless, NSW Health Minister Brad...
PUBLIC HEALTH
forexlive.com

UK reports record 183,037 covid cases

Today alone, one-in-every 366 people in the UK reported a positive covid test. For reference, the US reported a record near 276K cases today. The UK population is 67m while the US is 330m, so 5x larger. If the US matches the UK case trajectory, it will hit 915,000 daily cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Conditions hard for 13 million under China virus lockdown

Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the 13 million residents under a now almost two-week-old lockdown.But in social media posts and over the telephone, some citizens describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration with the economic impact on the giant city that is home to the famed ancient Terracotta Army along with major industries. “Can’t leave the building and it’s getting more and more difficult to buy food online,” said one Xi’an resident, who posted on the social media platform Weibo under the name Mu Qingyuani Sayno.Officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH

