Theater & Dance

Ruth Leon recommends… South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable on On New Year’s Eve from 5pm – they’re streaming it for 24 hours. Chichester had a big hit in the summer with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s much-loved,...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Thank you, Mr Sondheim – Puppets

Thank you, Mr Sondheim – Puppets + BBC 4 tribute. Did you think you were through with Stephen Sondheim tributes? Not at all. Here’s one of the many I’ve been sent this week and it’s one of the most sensitive, knowledgeable and innovative. Animation by Professor Amy Lawrence at Dartmouth College.
ANIMALS
chattanoogapulse.com

Lookout Wild Film Festival Returns To The Tivoli Theatre January 14-16

Lookout Wild Film Festival attendees will see the stories of mountain bike loving dogs, Sri Lankan surfers, a pastor running through the Faroe Islands, one kayaker’s quests to paddle the Himalaya’s roughest rivers and a local man who makes prosthetic limbs for rock climbers all on the big screen at the Tivoli Theatre.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…A Christmas Rose – Amanda McBroom and Michele Brourman

A Christmas Rose – Amanda McBroom and Michele Brourman. Here are brand new Christmas songs by the McBroom/Brourman team, surely soon to be classics, some new political observations about life, the holidays, and Covid, (which Amanda describes as “the three gifts from really twisted Magi”, one great mash up of Irving Berlin and Leonard Cohen, and, no McBroom concert could finish without her biggest hit, The Rose, of course.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…The Nutcracker and the Mouse King – Ballett Zurich

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King – Ballett Zurich. You didn’t think you were going to get through Christmas without a Nutcracker ballet, did you? This, however, is a rather different, expressionistic, Nutcracker or, to give it its full name, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, from the Zurich Opera House. One of the most popular works of the ballet repertoire. Nutcracker, both the popular version and this new one, is based on a novella by E.T.A. Hoffmann, one of the most famous writers of German Romanticism. In Hoffmann’s 1816 original dark romantic fantasy, the story jumps back and forth from a dream to reality as it does here. When Alexandre Dumas and Marius Petipa adapted it as a ballet libretto in 1892, it lost much of its mystery and became the dancing snowflakes, pink tutus, and waltz of the flowers that we know today.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon Pocket Review: Habeas Corpus – Menier Chocolate Factory

Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus is an English farce. Except it’s not. Well, not entirely. What it is is a very funny comedy with tragic undertones on the subject of uncontrollable libidos. Sex, the stock-in-trade of every English farce and not a few French ones, drives the stock English characters all of whom are driven by lust, except for the Welsh charlady, who runs the action with her Hoover.
MOVIES
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents Vertical Life Film Tour at Fisher Theatre Jan. 13

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe in hosting the Vertical Life Film Tour on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join us for Australia & New Zealand’s very own climbing film tour. This year’s tour features four [...] The post Sedona Film Festival presents Vertical Life Film Tour at Fisher Theatre Jan. 13 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…While The Sun Shines – Terence Rattigan

Live-streaming 6 – 7 January, 7.30pm, On demand 18 – 21 January. The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond is presenting the first major London revival of playwright Terence Rattigan’s greatest hit, While the Sun Shines. When it opened in 1943 it played for over 1,000 performances in the West End which is some achievement even when there’s isn’t a World War going on.
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX8 News

Producers of National Black Theatre Festival mourn loss of executive producer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The producers of the National Black Theatre Festival are mourning the loss of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin. Sprinkle-Hamlin passed away on Monday. She was 76. Sprinkle-Hamlin successfully lead the company as both its board chairman and executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival. She immediately stepped into this leadership role following the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera drops Fledermaus and Tosca

An Omicron outbreak has forced the house to shut until January 6 – not the New Year’s start it wanted. ‘The Wiener Staatsoper has been fighting Corona for almost two years and has not cancelled a single performance so far,’ laments director Bogdan Roscic. ‘More than 85 percent of the workforce has been vaccinated three times and is PCR tested three times a week. But working conditions – playing, singing, dancing and making music together – make complete protection impossible. With Omicron, the speed and intensity of infections has increased dramatically.’
THEATER & DANCE
communitynewspapers.com

2022 South Beach Jazz Festival Headliner Announced The Blind Boys of Alabama to Headline the 6th Annual Festival

Power Access, the non-profit organization that produces the annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), in association with The Rhythm Foundation is excited to announce the headliner for SoBe in NoBe, The Opening Night of the 6th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival. The Grammy® Award Winning group, The Blind Boys of Alabama, will headline the 6th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival at the North Beach Bandshell on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 8:00 pm. The Donald Harrison Quartet will open for The Blind Boys of Alabama. Tickets range from $35 – $75. Miami Beach residents can use code LOCAL for a special discount on tickets. Club Level Tables (of 6) are available for $450. Tickets can be purchased at https://sobejazzfestival.com/tickets/
ALABAMA STATE
Slipped Disc

Glenn Gould hires a conductor – and rehearses himself

The last of Daniel Poulin’s fascinating contributions for 2021. More, we hope, next year. In great secrecy Gould and the Hamilton Philarmonic met to run through Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto. A young Juillard student, Jon Klibonoff was hired by Gould to stand for himself. Gould took a slow tempo for the first movement and even a much slower one for the second movement, always a favourite of his “the magnificent, glowing Adagio” he would often say. He told the orchestra he wanted… “to treat it almost like a Wesleyan hymn” and to conduct it not with three slow beats to the bar, but with twelve moderate beats. The experience was not successful; Gould lacked the technique to convey his idiosyncratic intentions clearly and to maintain ensemble and continuity. Finally, Gould was not happy with the session.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A Viennese tradition? Let’s not dig too deep

A London orchestral player offers the following defence of Vienna’s New Year’s Day jamboree:. The Vienna NYD concert is unique and it should stay that way! If anyone fails to realise what makes this concert so great is its tradition, not only in its choice of repertoire but the way it’s played! If you want to hear on New Year’s Day the same style of concerts we hear all year round, same Mahler, Bruckner, and so on then go elsewhere! The way this orchestra performs this music is unparalleled and rightly so they should stick to their traditions. Many other orchestras (practically everywhere) have attempted to copy this tradition and every concert ended up as an opportunity to trash this music that is so hard to perform, to get the right balance, style, rubato, timing, making it sound effortless! “Similar” concerts by other leading orchestras ended up as gig events, on many occasions with just one rehearsal being “sufficient” to put together a show! They always ended up sounding that way and it’s an insult to treat this kind of music in this way! This orchestra is unique in performing this music every year and there’s still around 50% of the repertoire to be performed which has never been performed yet!
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Semperoper mourns transitional director

The opera director Johannes Matz, intendant of Dresden’s Semperoper from the fall of Communism to the end of the 20th century, has died at the age of 90. Matz turned a miserable ideological redoubt back into an international hub of opera and ballet.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Just in: An American takes charge of Berlin opera house

Berlin’s Komische Oper, the sparkiest house in town, has named James Gaffigan as its next music director, starting mid-2023. Gaffigan, 42, is presently in his first season as music director of Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, and is principal guest at. Trondheim Symphony and Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Peggy For You at Hampstead Theatre

Margaret Ramsay, always known as Peggy, died in 1991. She was Britain’s most celebrated playwrights’ agent for more than thirty years and a truly original character – intimidating, contradictory, irritating and inspiring. Alan Plater’s Peggy for You gives a witty account of an imaginary day in the life of Ramsay at her prime.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Memoir 2: I played the great master’s last concert

The brass player Peter Bassano, in his new memoir Before the Music Stopped, remembers taking part in Sir John Barbirolli’s last rehearsals before his sudden, unexpected death in July 1970:. Other musical organisations that attended (Expo70 in Japan) were Deutsche Oper, Orchestre de Paris, Berlin Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Leningrad...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway’s ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Going on 9-Week Hiatus in Attempt to Stay Open

Mrs. Doubtfire is taking unusual measures to hopefully avoid a permanent closure amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. Producers behind the Broadway show, which opened Dec. 5 at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, announced Sunday that the project would go on a nine-week hiatus. The break will run from Jan. 10 through March 14. “With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, proactive measures,” a statement read, in part. “Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in...
THEATER & DANCE
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC

