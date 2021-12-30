ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Llama VS Alpaca

By Kaira
facts.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe won’t blame you if you hope to discover the answer behind many llama vs alpaca disputes online. The two animals, after all, have many similarities that could cause some confusion. First, both come from the family Camelidae and look identical when seen from afar. Some may advise you to watch...

facts.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chris Packham brands bird shooting law a ‘fiasco’ as pheasants categorised as both livestock and wild animals

Every year around 50 million pheasants are reared by gamekeepers on private land and released into the British countryside. But are pheasants livestock, or are they wild animals? The answer, it seems, is “it depends”.The question has popped up because of changes to the wording of a law which governs the legality of shooting birds such as crows, magpies and pigeons. These species, it is argued, can impact game birds, which the law says count as livestock.But the changes are being questioned by conservationists because if the protections for game birds are based on them being classified as livestock, at...
ANIMALS
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llamas#South America#Fur#Camelidae
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
goworldtravel.com

5 Popular Destinations Most Americans Never Visit, But Should

As an American travel writer who covers international destinations, I have the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting both popular and unknown places. It always surprises me when a place is very popular with international visitors, yet virtually unvisited by most American tourists. Here are five tourist destinations...
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Pets
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
PETS
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
LIFESTYLE
KXLY

These were the most popular dog breeds in the US in 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
PETS
akc.org

Meet the Mudi: AKC’s Newly-Recognized Dog Breed in 2022

The Mudi (pronounced moody), one of two newly-recognized American Kennel Club breeds gaining full recognition January 1, brings a little bit of everything to the table. But make no mistake about it, this herding breed with Hungarian origin comes with a few caveats. “If not mentally and physically challenged, the...
TRACY, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

20 Longest Living Dog Breeds—From Chihuahuas to Toy Poodles

If you’re looking for a four-legged canine friend to add to your home, one of the deciding factors may be how long certain dogs live. After all, it is true that some dogs have longer life expectancies than others. Smaller dogs tend to have longer lifespans than larger dogs,...
PETS
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
golfmagic.com

GIANT CRAB clashes with golfers and then SNAPS CLUB IN HALF!

An incredible video has emerged on social media of a giant crab intruding a game of golf and then snapping a player's club in half. Footage emerged on 9News Australia on Twitter earlier today of a robber crap making its way onto the top of a golf bag on Christmas Island, 1500km west of the Australian mainland.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy