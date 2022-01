The euro started the first trading day of the year with losses. The bulls continue to experience serious difficulties around the 1.1360 zone, and the pair was heavily sold out yesterday afternoon. After the false breach of the resistance at 1.1360, a probable scenario is for the bearish pressure to continue towards the lower band of the range at 1.1236. Market sentiment is still mixed and a confirmed breach of either zone would define the future direction of the market. The bulls can expect the first local support to be at around 1.1278. This week is shaping up to be quite a busy one, with the U.S. ISM manufacturing index being expected today at 15:00 GMT, the FOMC meeting minutes being scheduled for Wednesday at 19:00 GMT, and the non-farm payroll report for the U.S. being expected on Friday at 13:30 GMT.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO