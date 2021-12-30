ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity Indices Trade Mixed After A Similar Session On Wall Street

By Trade The News
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

South Korea’s industrial production rebounded in Nov amid rise in auto output [similar trend was seen in Japan’s Nov IP data]. USD/JPY traded above ¥115 [first time since late Nov]. US equity FUTs trade slightly lower after mixed Wall St. session. Nikkei 225 pared decline amid...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks March Higher, Yen Smashed as Traders Take on Risk

Investors load up on riskier assets, dump safe havens as new year begins. US stocks hit new records, dollar follows yields higher, yen gets blasted. OPEC meeting and ISM manufacturing survey coming up today. Funds position for new year. A sense of optimism dominated on the first trading day of...
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks mixed on Wall Street amid pullback in tech companies

Major U.S. stock indexes are mixed in choppy trading Tuesday afternoon, as a slide in technology companies keeps gains by banks and other sectors in check. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 3:37 p.m. Eastern after having been down most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 259 points, or 0.7%, to 36,850. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.3%.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Dow, S&P 500 set to rise, one day after closing at records

U.S. stock futures pointed to gains at Tuesday's open, which would add to Wall Street's advance on the first trading day of the year after a strong 2021. The Dow and the S&P 500 each rose 0.6% on Monday, closing at record highs. The Nasdaq gained 1.2%, but it remained 1.4% away from its latest record finish in November. (CNBC)
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Yields and USD/JPY Moving Together; 6J Confirms

As we wrote yesterday, US Yields and the US Dollar have been surging since the beginning of the new year. As a result, many of the US Dollar pairs, including EUR/USD have taken a hit. What about the traditional correlation markets tend to see, that between the Yen and yields? As of the time of this write, US 10-year yields are at their highest levels in 6 weeks near 1.68% and US 5-year yields are at their highest levels since February 2020, near 1.39%. Therefore, given the usual high negative correlation between yen and yields (positive correlation for yen pairs and yields), shouldn’t yen pairs by near highs?
MARKETS
Reuters

Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mixed, oil gains after new year’s rally on Wall Street

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 JP:NIK jumped 1.7% in morning trading as markets reopened after the New Year holidays. Among the gainers were Toyota Motor Corp. JP:7203, Sony Corp. JP:6758 and SoftBank Group Corp. JP:9984.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Subdued Trading in FX Space Marks a Stark Contrast with Action on Bond Markets

Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will – from Wednesday to Friday – be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

XAUUSD Retreats as US Dollar Index Bounces Back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
MARKETS
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Broken Below 96

Dow (36338.30, -59.78, -0.16%) has come down. The view is still bullish to see a test of 37000 before we see a top in place. Further rise above 37000, if seen, can take the index up towards 38000. DAX (15884.86, +32.61, +0.21%) has risen again. The view is bullish to...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar Largely Flat amid Macroeconomic Stalemate

Happy New Year! On this year’s first trading day we have a limited agenda ahead of us. Today, we get country-specific PMI manufacturing, including from Sweden and Norway. Overnight, Chinese Caixin PMI manufacturing is due. This week’s key release is the US jobs report for December due out on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street opens little changed on final trading day of 2021

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Friday, looking to clock a third straight annual gain in a year fueled by massive stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and a strong retail participation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 12.23 points, or 0.03%, at the...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022

Despite trading near all-time highs, equity indices may be a source of volatility and two-sided action as changing interest rates, inflation, and COVID-variants are likely to continue dominating headlines in early 2022. Volatility in Equity Indices. Source: tastytrade. Implied Volatility of Index ETFs 12/17/21. Implied volatility has been on the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street slips in choppy trade, set to clock robust yearly gains

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eased in choppy trading on Friday, but headed for their best three year run since 1999, driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation. Ten of 11 major S&P sectors gained amid quiet trading, with energy (.SPNY) — the best...
STOCKS

