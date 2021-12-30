ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundy Township, MI

Demand for a COVID-19 test increasing providers worry on if there will be enough

By Courtney Bennett
UpNorthLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The holidays and the cold season has caused more people to go and get a COVID-19 test in Michigan. This rise in tests has some urgent cares concerned on if they will have enough tests for the new year. More than 63,000 people in the...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Curran Announces Test Kit Distribution TODAY to Expand COVID-19 Testing in Response to Increased Demand

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has announced the County will be distributing 20,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits to individuals and families via a drive-thru event at Mitchell Field in Uniondale. County Executive Curran also announced that the County has partnered with Northwell Health to offer COVID-19 PCR testing at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell COVID-19 cases increase 60% in a day

Cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in Bell County Wednesday, increasing by more than 60% over the day before. The Bell County Public Health District reported active cases increasing to 891 — from the 555 seen Tuesday. This increase in active cases also resulted in the incidence rate of...
BELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Mundy Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
cbslocal.com

Demand for Covid-19 Testing Jumps in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – As the Omicron variant spreads, new concerns arise on whether people should be gathering for holiday celebrations for a second year during the pandemic. According to the CDC, Omicron is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and has many wondering if you’re protected at all after getting vaccinated.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Demand for COVID-19 Testing Surges as Holidays Near

The omicron variant and an increase in Chicago COVID-19 cases has folks scrambling to find testing ahead of the holidays. Most of the sites WTTW News visited Tuesday and Wednesday were packed with people trying to get a COVID-19 test, including people searching local pharmacies for at-home rapid kits. CVS...
CHICAGO, IL
newsy.com

Demand For COVID-19 Testing Skyrockets At Airports

The demand for COVID-19 testing is at a point that some people are willing to pay hundreds of dollars for a test at the airport before hopping on a flight. At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, some are paying between $45 and $275 for a test. Air travel is up this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#State Of Michigan
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan health agency won't mirror new isolation guidance

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's health department, for now, will not mirror new recommendations from U.S. officials reducing isolation restrictions for people infected with the coronavirus from 10 days to five. In a statement late Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said it will review supporting...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UpNorthLive.com

COVID-19 case counts explode to new highs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has recorded all-time high COVID-19 case counts, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — nearly a third more than the peak set more than a year ago. The two-day average is 12,929, some 3,100 infections above the nearly 9,800 from a single day in November 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Connecticut

Demand For COVID-19 Tests Causes Delay in Results

The holidays paired with the uptick of Omicron cases have prompted a testing frenzy. Across the state, there are long lines at Covid-19 testing sites and now, people are also in a waiting game when it comes to receiving results. Normally, someone tested could expect to get results in two...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Chicago

Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – The massive increase in COVID cases is straining the health care system. Across the 26 hospitals in the Advocate Aurora Health System, nearly 1,500 patients are in the hospital right now fighting COVID. That’s double the number from last month and quadruple the number from 60 days ago. “In a situation that is growing more challenging by the day, beds are very tight and wait times are long, and really significantly our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston. ” Hospitals were facing staffing shortages before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse with the burnout from battling COVID. 92% of the people now hospitalized were either not vaccinated or only got the first dose of the vaccine.
AURORA, IL
UpNorthLive.com

Munson: Preparing for omicron variant is a top priority

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Preparing for the omicron variant; that's what local healthcare professionals say is their top priority right now. Leaders from Munson Healthcare and area health departments say the variant hasn't been detected in our region yet, but another surge is expected. "Omicron is a variant...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
KCEN

Is the soaring demand of COVID-19 tests hurting the supply?

WACO, Texas — COVID-19 tests are in high demand as the number of new cases hits an all time high, but is there enough supply?. Across the country, people are waiting in lines for hours, paying lots of money to get tested or not having luck finding any tests.
WACO, TX
UpNorthLive.com

TCAPS mask mandate expires

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- It was back to school for most schools in northern Michigan on Monday. But with a new year comes an old problem, COVID-19 and how to keep children safe in the classroom. In Traverse City, 2022 begins with a change, no mask mandate. However,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan health department to now follow CDC quarantine guidance

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is now aligning with the latest quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This comes one day after state health officials said they wouldn't be following the guidance. Recently, the CDC recommended shortening quarantine and...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy